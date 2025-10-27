2026 Kawasaki Z650 S Unveiled – Styling Cues From New Z900

The Z family of sportsters and street fighters from Kawasaki are some of the most prominent offerings from Team Green. Within the Z family, it is the middleweight Z650, which is the most popular, owing to a right blend of style, weight, performance and price. Now, there is a new and updated 2026 Z650, which has just been unveiled. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Kawasaki Z650 S Unveiled

For MY26 update, Kawasaki has done more than a nip and tuck, giving this middle-weight motorcycle a thorough makeover. 2026 Kawasaki Z650 S gets revised styling which is inspired by recently launched 2026 Z900. It has to be noted that standard Z650 without an ‘S’ continues with current design and only the S version of Z650 is subjected to this design overhaul.

2026 Kawasaki Z650 S borrows the same triple pod LED headlight setup as Z900 and gets beefier tank shrouds, lending it a more muscular stance than standard model. Other notable changes with 2026 Z650 S include a 30 mm wider handlebar and repositioned foot pegs when compared to standard model. This combination should yield a revised rider’s triangle.

Even the seats have been revised with 2026 Z650 S. Rider’s seat height is now 15 mm higher and pillion seat now gets 10 mm of additional padding and 20 mm wider base, for added comfort. In terms of colour options, Z650 S will be offered in three shades – Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Metallic Flat Spark Black, Ebony / Metallic Carbon Gray and Candy Lime Green / Metallic Carbon Gray. Prices start from GBP 7,199 (approx Rs 8.42 lakh).

What else has changed?

Other than these changes, we can see that 2026 Z650 S version continues with similar components. These include RSU telescopic front forks, mono-shock rear suspension, 300 mm front discs, 220 mm rear disc, dual-channel ABS from Continental and the same 4.3-inch TFT instrument screen with Bluetooth and is compatible with Kawa’s Rideology app.

As of now, Kawasaki is offering both standard and S versions and there is no confirmation whether this strategy will be continued. Powering this motorcycle is a 649cc parallel twin-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine that is capable of churning out 68 bhp of peak power and 64 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

While features like Kawasaki Traction Control system is standard, KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter) is an optional extra. Other notable accessories include a USB Type-C port and Ergo-Fit Seat which brings seat height down by 20 mm and luggage accessories among others.



