2026 Kawasaki Z900 Launch Price Rs 9.99L In India – More Power, New Colours

With its sporty profile and competitive pricing, Kawasaki Z900 has emerged as the bestselling 4-cylinder bike in India

Earlier this year, Kawasaki had launched the MY25 Z900 with a comprehensive range of cosmetic and functional updates. And now, the MY26 Z900 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh. The MY25 model was priced at Rs 10.18 lakh (from Rs 9.52 lakh earlier) after GST was increased for bikes of more than 350cc displacement. Let’s check out the details of MY26 Kawasaki Z900.

2026 Kawasaki Z900 – Key updates

Kawasaki has updated the colour options for MY26 Z900. The MY25 model had colour options of Metallic Moondust Gray/Metallic Spark Black/Candy Lime Green Type 3 and Metallic Carbon Gray/Metallic Phantom Silver/Candy Persimmon Red. The new MY26 Z900 has colour options of Candy Lime Green/Metallic Carbon Gray and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Flat Spark Black.

MY26 Z900 green colour variant has the brand’s signature Lime Green colour on the front cowl, fuel tank and rear section. Rest of the surfaces have largely an all-black look. It includes parts like the windscreen, USD forks, engine and frame. The second colour option for MY26 Z900 utilizes an all-black theme. For a more striking presence, Kawasaki has introduced a golden finish on the frame.

This approach is similar to the MY25 model, where the frame had a lime green and red finish for the respective variants. Other features of MY26 Z900 are the same as the MY25 model. Key highlights include a Sugomi-derived sharp design, compact LED headlights, sleek front cowl, brushed metal accents, sculpted fuel tank, 4-2-1 exhaust pipes, stubby upswept exhaust and split seats.

Specs, features

Kawasaki Z900 had already received comprehensive updates for the MY25 model. That’s why updates are relatively fewer for the MY26 Z900. The new model has slightly higher power and torque. As compared to 124 PS and 97.4 Nm of MY25 Z900, the MY26 Z900 generates 125 PS and 98.6 Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed return shift transmission. One can also see a slight improvement in power-to-weight ratio, as the MY26 Z900 is 1 kg lighter than the MY25 model.

A number of tech features were introduced with the MY25 Z900. These have been carried forward with the MY26 model. Tech kit includes features like an advanced IMU, Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Electronic Cruise Control, Power Modes, 3-Mode Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Electronic Throttle Valves, Assist and Slipper Clutch, Kawasaki Quick Shifter, Economical Riding Indicator and dual-channel ABS.

Kawasaki Z900 has a 5-inch TFT colour instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. Users can expect superior visibility with the IPS LCD technology. With Rideology The App, users can access a range of connectivity features. They can access calls, emails, vehicle information and riding logs. The app also allows users to make changes to the instrument console and vehicle settings. Turn-by-turn navigation is also available with the Kawasaki Z900.



