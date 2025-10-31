2026 Kawasaki Z900RS and SE Variant Debuts – More Features, Performance

After launching the new MY26 versions of Z900 and Z650, Kawasaki has just debuted the MY26 version of Z900RS. This neo retro roadster based on Z900, is a direct homage to Z1B from the 70s. With new 2026 Kawasaki Z900RS, there are a whole lot more features and equipment along with increased performance. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Kawasaki Z900RS and SE Variant

Z900 has been one of the best-selling big bikes on sale in India as it strikes the right balance between performance, price and the show-value with its howling 4-cylinder engine. Its neo retro sibling, the Z900RS, has not been as popular, in comparison. That could be because of limited equipment, which Kawasaki is addressing with 2026 Z900RS.

While an India launch date is yet to be announced, 2026 Kawasaki Z900RS have been unveiled globally in two variants. Standard Z900RS and then a higher-spec Z900RS SE. Standard 2026 Z900RS gets a sole Candy Tone Red shade and 2026 Z900RS SE gets Metallic Spark Black shade with Orange accents on fuel tank and Gold shade on wheels and suspension components.

Apart from these two, Kawasaki has unveiled 2026 Z900RS Black Ball Edition finished in Ebony shade with a stealthy all-Black theme. The main update to 2026 Z900RS family is the inclusion of an electronic throttle (ride-by-wire system) which has unlocked sought-after features like Cruise Control.

Also notable are additions like a bi-directional quick-shifter and an IMU-based rider-assist features like Kawasaki Cornering Management Function. Retro analogue instrument cluster now support smartphone connectivity and the restyled megaphone-style exhaust canister and exhaust header pipes unlock a new signature sound as well.

More performance

The Z900-sourced 948cc in-line four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is retained with 2026 Kawasaki Z900RS family, but is now tuned for more performance. Peak power is now 116 bhp and peak torque is now 98 Nm, both achieved at higher revs than before. While this is 5bhp more than 2025 model, it is less than what 2026 Z900 packs.

Premium components continue as well. It gets adjustable 41 mm USD telescopic front forks, a rear-mono-shock, twin 300 mm front disc brakes, 17-inch wheels wrapped with fat tyres and more. The higher-spec Z900RS SE variant gets even more premium components in the form of Brembo brakes and rear Ohlins suspension along with a Type-C USB fast charger. India launch is likely, but a launch timeline is yet to be revealed.











