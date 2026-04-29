2026 Keeway V302C Launch Price Rs 4.22 L – Gets New Colour

Keeway India has updated its V302C cruiser motorcycle for MY2026 with the addition of a new Glossy Yellow colour option. With this update, the V302C is now available in three colour choices – Glossy Red, Glossy Black and Glossy Yellow. There are no mechanical changes, and pricing remains unchanged at Rs 4.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

The update is primarily cosmetic, aimed at enhancing the motorcycle’s visual appeal and giving buyers more personalization options. The new Yellow shade is expected to attract attention, especially among buyers looking for a more standout and vibrant design.

Design And Features

Keeway V302C continues with its distinctive bobber-inspired design, which remains one of its biggest highlights. The motorcycle features a low-slung stance, wide tyres and a stretched wheelbase, giving it strong road presence. The tear-drop shaped fuel tank, finished in glossy paint, adds a premium touch, while the blacked-out engine and exhaust components enhance its muscular appeal.

The overall design is clean and uncluttered, especially in the side profile, where the V-twin engine layout adds depth and character. The round LED headlamp and minimal front design maintain a classic cruiser look without going overboard with modern elements.

That said, some areas could feel slightly basic for the price point. Elements like the switchgear and instrument cluster do not fully match the premium positioning. The minimal rear section, while true to bobber styling, may also limit practicality for some users.

Feature highlights include an LED headlight setup, slipper clutch for smoother downshifts, and a belt drive system. The belt drive is a notable addition in this segment, offering quieter operation and lower maintenance compared to chain-driven setups.

Engine And Hardware

Powering the V302C is a 298cc V-twin engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The focus remains on smooth and linear power delivery, making it more suited for relaxed cruising rather than aggressive riding.

The motorcycle is underpinned by a tubular frame and gets telescopic front forks along with twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS. It also gets a 15-litre fuel tank, which should provide a decent riding range for highway use.

Positioning

With the MY2026 update, Keeway V302C strengthens its appeal as a lifestyle-oriented cruiser. The addition of the new Yellow colour enhances its visual identity, while the core package remains unchanged. At Rs 4.22 lakh, V302C continues to cater to buyers looking for a unique V-twin cruiser with strong styling and a relaxed riding experience. While it may not appeal to those prioritizing performance or practicality, it stands out as a design-led product in its segment.