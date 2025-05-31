2026 Kia EV9 Debuts – New Nightfall Edition, More Range

Pricing for the 2026 Kia EV9 starts at $54,900 (Rs 46.98 lakh) for the base Light SR variant and $71,900 (Rs 61.52 lakh) for the top-spec GT-Line variant

Kia launched its all-electric EV9 SUV in the USA in 2023. For the third model year, Kia has introduced multiple updates including higher range, some equipment updates and new colours. A new Nightfall Edition, based on the Land trim, has also been introduced. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Kia EV9 Debuts – Increased range

In India, the EV9 is offered in the top-spec GT-Line trim. In comparison, customers in America can choose from four other variants – Light SR, Light LR, Wind and Land. The 2026 Kia EV9 has enhanced range for select variants, as estimated by Kia. The standard EPA ratings used in the United States are pending. Range numbers in India are different since ARAI test standards are used here.

As per brand estimates, the range of the 2026 Kia EV9 GT-Line variant has increased by 16 km, from 270 miles to 280 miles (434 km to 450 km). For the Wind and Land variants, range has increased from 280 to 283 miles (450.6 km to 455.44 km). The Light Long Range variant gains just a mile, now offering 305 miles or approximately 491 km.

The base Light SR variant that utilizes a 76.1 kWh battery pack does not get any range boost. All other variants are equipped with a larger 99.8 kWh battery pack. For the 2026 EV9 GT-Line variant, Kia has introduced two new dual-tone colour options – Glacial White Pearl with Ebony Black roof and Wolf Gray with Ebony Black roof.

In other updates, all AWD variants (Wind, Land and GT-Line) get Terrain Modes of Snow, Mud and Sand. This replaces the earlier 4WD system. For a hassle-free charging experience, Kia has made all 2026 EV9 variants compatible with North American Charging Standard (NACS) port. This upgrade allows seamless access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.

2026 Kia EV9 Nightfall Edition – Key USPs

Based on the Land variant, EV9 Nightfall Edition focuses primarily on cosmetic enhancements. It gets a new Roadrider Brown exterior paint, along with a gloss black finish on various parts. It includes the front grille, skid plates, ORVMs, roof rails and lower door side sills. 2026 EV9 Nightfall Edition has 20-inch wheels in gloss black finish.

Inside, the Nightfall Edition gets an all-black theme, exclusive upholstery, distinctive stitching and a black headliner. Both 6-seat and 7-seat options will be available with the Nightfall Edition.

In terms of performance, the 2026 Kia EV9 Nightfall Edition gets a Boost function that increases torque output from 600 Nm to 700 Nm. This matches the torque output available with the top-spec GT-Line variant. Combined power output with the dual motors is 379 hp. 0 to 100 km/h can be achieved in around 4.5 seconds. Other features of Nightfall Edition are the same as that of the EV9 Land variant.

2026 Kia EV9 pricing (USA)

Kia has announced the pricing for 2026 EV9 variants. The base EV9 Light SR variant is priced at $54,900 (Rs 46.98 lakh), which is the same price as earlier. The Light LR variant is priced at $57,900 (Rs 49.55 lakh), which is a reduction of $2,000. Wind AWD variant is priced at $63,900 (Rs 54.68 lakh), the same price as earlier.

2026 EV9 Land AWD variant costs $68,900 (Rs 58.96 lakh), a reduction of $1,000. The GT-Line AWD variant is priced at $71,900 (Rs 61.52 lakh), a reduction of $2,000. Prices of the 2026 EV9 Nightfall Edition have not been announced. However, it can cost around $70,400 (Rs 60.24 lakh), as per estimates.