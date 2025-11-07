2026 Kia Seltos Diesel Likely To Get 7 Speed AT – Better Performance, Mileage (Scoop)

If launched, the Seltos diesel with a 7-speed AT would be a premium addition to the mid SUV segment

Kia is working on the new-gen Seltos, which is expected to be launched soon. Test mules spotted in recent months have revealed that the new model will be getting multiple updates across the exteriors and interiors. In the latest development, our sources reveal that the new-gen Kia Seltos could get a 7-speed AT transmission option with the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Let’s get more details on this story.

New-gen Kia Seltos 1.5-L diesel 7 AT

Existing Kia Seltos 1.5-L diesel is offered with transmission options of 6MT and 6AT. This engine generates 116 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The upcoming new-gen Seltos could get a 7-speed AT transmission option with the 1.5-litre diesel engine. It will be a first-in-segment upgrade, as compared to the existing 6AT transmission.

There can be multiple benefits available with the 7AT diesel variant. For example, the noise and vibrations could be reduced. This would ensure smoother highway driving and a quieter cabin. A 7th gear will also allow lower RPM cruising. This in turn will help improve fuel efficiency.

Another potential benefit could be quicker mid-range response. Since a 7-gear setup will have closer ratios in the 3rd-5th gears, the SUV could perform with more agility when overtaking in traffic conditions. A 7-gear setup could also reduce emissions, allowing the SUV to comply with stricter emission norms that will be enforced in the future. Kia is likely to develop the 7-speed AT transmission to suit Indian driving conditions and effectively tackle varying extreme weather environments.

What do rivals offer?

Complying with stricter emission norms is a challenge and costly process for diesel powertrains. That’s why there are fewer diesel options in the mass-market segments. In the 4.2 to 4.4m SUV segment, the current leader is Hyundai Creta. Transmission options for Creta 1.5-litre diesel are 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic, which is the same as the existing Kia Seltos.

Other bestsellers in this segment include Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara. Both these SUVs don’t have a diesel engine option. The same is true for the recently launched Maruti Victoris. Honda Elevate is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission.

Tata Curvv has both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 118 PS and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCA. Other popular SUVs in this segment such as Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq are offered with petrol engine options. Upcoming Tata Sierra is expected to get a diesel powertrain option, likely the 2.0-litre unit from Tata Harrier.