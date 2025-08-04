2026 Kia Seltos Likely To Be 100mm Longer – Bigger Boot, More Space

Kia India has found great success in the country’s premium side of SUVs and MPVs. Models like Seltos, Sonet, Carens Clavis, Syros, Carnival and others are the embodiment of the company’s premium approach. With Seltos, Kia increased the premium quotient quite a bit with the facelifted model.

However, the premium quotient of Seltos will be increased further with a next-generation model. As per sources, 2026 Kia Seltos will likely be a longer SUV than current model by about 100 mm. This will potentially make it largest in segment and Kia will be able to carve out more space for occupants and a larger boot. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Kia Seltos

Seltos has been one of Kia India’s most important vehicles ever since it launched the brand in the Asian subcontinent. Internally codenamed SP3, 2026 Kia Seltos is expected to be the next big thing in C SUV Segment. Quite literally, as the next-gen Seltos is expected to be a larger vehicle than it currently is.

Sources familiar with this development have confirmed that 2026 Kia Seltos is likely to be around 100 mm longer than it currently is. Seltos measures 4,365 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,645 mm in height and has a 2,610 mm long wheelbase. If this scoop is true, we can expect 2026 Seltos to be around 4,465 mm in length.

Thus making it the longest C Segment SUV and even longer than Jeep Compass. Kia India may increase width and height of 2026 Seltos to make it look proportionate with the increased length. Increase in length will proportionately translate to increase in passenger space and a larger boot, which currently stands at 433L.

What to expect?

Exterior design changes include an overall boxier appeal with a flat front fascia with bold features like large grille, squarish LED headlights with extensive LED DRLs. New alloy wheels, revised ORVM design, connected LED tail lights, new front and rear bumpers, all-four disc brakes, radar for ADAS, 360-degree cameras, front and rear parking sensors are notable elements.

On the inside, 2026 Kia Seltos could borrow the 30-inch Trinity Display setup we saw in Syros with dual 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation along with a 5-inch centre touchscreen for climate controls. Front and rear ventilated seats, 6 airbags as standard, Bose premium speakers, front and rear armrest, rear AC vents, ambient lighting and other elements are expected.

The same trio of 1.5L engines are likely to be carried over along with a rumoured Petrol Hybrid engine option. These include 1.5L NA Petrol engine, 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine and a 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine. There will be multiple gearbox options depending on engine choices. Kia is likely to launch 2026 Seltos later this year or sometime early in 2026.