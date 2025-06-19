2026 Kia Seltos New Spy Shots – Independent Rear Suspension

Kia Motor has been working on a new generation of Seltos that is likely to be a major upgrade when compared to the current model. It is expected to have an entirely new design language that is bolder and sharper than before. Now, recent spy shots show 2026 Kia Seltos AWD that offers rear independent suspension as well. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Kia Seltos Independent Rear Suspension

The upcoming new generation of Kia Seltos has been spied multiple times. There have been multiple test mule sightings in South Korea, Europe and even here in India. Recent spy shots even showed two different front designs with upcoming Seltos, hinting at a possibility of an ICE and EV versions.

Now, most recent spy shots show an ICE version of Seltos, but looking beyond the fat exhaust end can, we can see what looks like rear independent suspension. Historically, only the AWD variant of Kia Seltos sold in markets like USA came with rear independent suspension, while FWD variants continued with non-independent setup.

The presence of rear independent suspension setup on this particular test mule suggests that this is an AWD variant that will be sold only in export markets outside of India. Also, there is a tiny possibility where Kia is now extending rear independent suspension to FWD variants as well, offering exceptional comfort as standard or on higher variants.

Should Kia consider Seltos AWD for India?

Why not? Currently, only the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offer AWD setup in the C SUV segment in India. By offering AWD, Grand Vitara and Hyryder have a unique proposition that will appeal to enthusiasts and adventure lifestyle demographic who do not want a ladder-frame vehicle.

In India, Kia has never offered a mainstream vehicle that has any power at the rear wheels. Also, all of Kia’s mainstream vehicles lack rear independent suspension in India. All four independent suspension today, has emerged as a premium feature, but it was employed in budget offerings like Tata Indica and world’s most affordable Tata Nano.

There’s speculation of Seltos Hybrid under development and an electric version. 2026 Kia Seltos will feature a new design language that is boxier than current model. Even on the inside, it is expected to bring a major overhaul with elements shared with Syros. The trio of 1.5L engines (1.5L NA Petrol, 1.5L Turbo Petrol, 1.5L Turbo Diesel) will continue as is.