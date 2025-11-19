2026 Kia Seltos Spied In India Ahead Of Launch – Creta, Sierra Rival

Second-gen Kia Seltos has larger dimensions, new tech features and possibly a new 7-speed AT option with the diesel variant

All-new Kia Seltos is scheduled to make its global debut on 10th December. Launch in India is expected in early 2026. Test mules of the new Seltos have been spotted multiple times in recent months. Latest spy shots reveal the SUV’s dominating road presence. Let’s check out the details.

New Kia Seltos – Design and features

While official details have not been revealed, new-gen Kia Seltos is expected to have roomier interiors. The current model is 4,365 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,645 mm tall. Wheelbase is 2,610 mm. Internally codenamed SP3i, the new Seltos is expected to be longer and wider in comparison to the current model. This could mean more legroom and shoulder room for passengers.

While Seltos already has a striking presence, the new model appears to have a more upright and boxier design. Flatter body panels are expected to achieve an elegant and clutter-free profile. Changes are expected across the lighting elements and front and rear bumper. Side profile reveals a new design for the alloy wheels. Other features such as the roof rails and ORVMs with integrated turn signals appear to be the same as earlier.

New Seltos could have refreshed interiors, featuring new upholstery, a distinct dashboard layout and an updated control panel. Equipment list could be upgraded with features such as a curved dual-screen setup. This could be similar to the new 12.3-inch screens installed with the new Hyundai Venue.

Seltos already has elegant interiors with premium features such as dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and digital cluster, 8-way power driver seat, front ventilated seats, dual pane panoramic sunroof and dual zone fully automatic air conditioner. 2nd-gen Seltos could get an updated connectivity package with new features.

Engine options, safety

While existing engine options will be retained for the new Seltos, the diesel engine could get a new 7-speed automatic transmission. This will replace the existing 6AT option. The 1.5-litre diesel unit generates 116 PS and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is also offered with a 6MT option.

Entry-level variants have the option of a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. It generates 115 PS / 144 Nm and is paired with either a 6MT or an IVT transmission. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine generates 160 PS and 253 Nm. It is offered with transmission choices of 6iMT and 7DCT. Across international markets, new Seltos will be getting a hybrid powertrain option. It could utilize a 1.6-litre petrol engine in combination with an electric motor. New Seltos hybrid is expected to generate around 141 hp and 265 Nm of combined output.

Kia could also choose to improve safety for passengers. The existing model offers 15 safety features as standard. These include 6 airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill-start assist control, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and all wheel disc brakes. 2026 Seltos could also get an updated Level 2 ADAS package. New-gen Kia Seltos will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and upcoming Tata Sierra.