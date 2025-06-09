2026 Kia Seltos Spied With Two Different Front Designs – ICE and EV?

Hyundai has taken their vastly successful Creta and carved out an electric version. Both vehicles carry the same silhouette, but unique design identities with dedicated front design and wheels. While it is not confirmed, Kia might be taking a similar strategy and developing an electric version of Seltos with unique design elements of its own.

It will be based on upcoming 2026 Seltos and not the current model. Spy shots of upcoming Seltos have been packing two different fascias under its camouflage as highlighted by Kindelauto. This strongly suggests Kia might be working on an electric counterpart, similar to what Hyundai has done with Creta. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Kia Seltos Spied

At least in India, Kia never had a sportier version of its vehicles with dedicated design elements like Hyundai N Line. Kia did have the X Line, which was more of a paint finish difference and a few other and nowhere close to what Hyundai has been doing with N Line, which offers profound design changes and upgrades to mechanical components.

So, when the upcoming 2026 Seltos is packing two different front fascias, primary speculation was that there could be an electric version of Seltos. Differences between both these fascias are quite evident as seen with highlights outlined by Kindelauto. Even the alloy wheels are different with these, further fueling this speculation.

Both versions seem to have a front charging port and only one of them may be functional. The main differences can be seen in bumper designs and alloy wheel designs. Both vehicles were spied testing together and were papped at the same location. On the inside, there might be a few design changes with EV version with gear selector behind steering wheel and others.

Same powertrains as Creta Electric?

Powering this vehicle could be the same battery and motors as Creta Electric. Either a 42 kWh or a 51.4 kWh battery pack mated to a single FWD electric motor that can generate up to 169 bhp of peak power, promising a 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.9s. In Creta Electric, max range promised is 473 km on a single charge.

2026 Kia Seltos is speculated to offer a Hybrid powertrain option as well, which will keep the Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Hybrids in check. Kia India is working to launch Carens Clavis EV in July 2025, which may feature the same powertrains as Creta Electric.

