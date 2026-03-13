2026 Kia Sonet Affordable Auto Variants Launched – Diesel AT Rs 9.78 L, Petrol DCT Rs 9.9 L

Kia Sonet has emerged as one of the most sought after B Segment SUVs in the recent past. Sonet recently achieved a momentous sales milestone where it crossed 5 lakh units sales milestone. Now, to boost sales further and make automatic variants of Sonet more affordable, Kia India has launched new variants. Let’s take a closer look.

Sonet Affordable Auto Variants

One of the most premium and well-rounded packages in the sub 4m SUV segment, the Kia Sonet, has been brought into MY26 model year. With this update, Kia is giving Sonet more affordable automatic variants, making it more desirable for urban SUV buyers than it ever has been.

There is a new Magma Red colourway introduced with 2026 Sonet to boost Sonet’s bold and youthful appeal. Other colours include Imperial Blue, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey and a dual-tone Glacier White Pearl + Aurora Black Pearl as well. With X-Line choices are Aurora Black Pearl and Matte Graphite.

With 2026 Sonet, there are more choices with regard to its automatic gearbox options. This expands Sonet’s automatic variant lineup to appeal to a wider range of audiences. Headline figure is Diesel Auto at Rs 9.78 lakh and Turbo Petrol DCT at Rs 9.9 lakh (both Ex-sh), which are under Rs 10 lakh.

A Turbo Diesel engine with 6-speed torque converter and a Turbo Petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT under Rs 10 lakh (Ex-sh) is a first for this entire segment. With Turbo Petrol, the most affordable 7-DCT variant is now HTK (O) and the most affordable Diesel 6AT variant is HTE (O), positioned below HTK (O) D AT priced at Rs 10.72 lakh (Ex-sh).

By making automatic variants more affordable, Kia India is stepping up its game in the Sub 4m SUV segment against key rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV3XO and others. With increasing traffic, buyers are gravitating towards automatic variants and Kia India is providing them with options where it matters.

Statement from Kia India

“We have been closely listening to evolving customer needs, particularly the growing preference for the convenience of automatic driving in everyday conditions. With the model year 2026 update, we are expanding our automatic line-up with Diesel Automatic and Turbo Petrol 7DCT options at highly competitive price points, enabling more customers to experience the ease of automatic mobility while further strengthening Sonet’s leadership in the segment,” said Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India.