2026 Kia Stonic Unveiled – SUV Gets 1.0L Turbo Petrol Hybrid Engine

While the 2026 Kia Stonic has refined aesthetics and new equipment, it continues with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Kia is gearing up to showcase the 2026 Stonic at the upcoming Munich Motor Show. Ahead of that, exterior and interior details of the SUV have been revealed. The updated version follows the brand’s latest ‘Opposites United’ design language, as commonly seen with its newer models. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Kia Stonic – What’s new?

This is the second major update to Stonic, which was originally launched in 2017. Most of the exterior updates for 2026 Kia Stonic focus on the front and rear. One can see new, sharper headlamps, DRLs and tail lamps and a rugged design for the grille and bumper. The lighting setup is now fully LED. Overall profile of 2026 Stonic reflects the design approach seen with Kia’s new electric cars such as the EV3 and EV5.

In other updates, 2026 Stonic gets new alloy wheels. These are available in sizes of 16-inch and 17-inch, depending on the variant. Kia has also introduced two new colour options with the compact crossover – Adventure Green and Yacht Blue. Features that have been carried forward include black ORVMs with integrated turn signals, traditional door handles, circular wheel arches, roof rails and a slightly tapering roofline.

At the rear, the SUV has a heavily raked windshield, sporty tail lamps and layered design for the bumper. Dimensionally, the new Stonic is the same as earlier. It is 4,140 mm long, 1,760 mm wide, 1,520 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,580 mm.

Interior updates

Interiors of 2026 Kia Stonic have undergone a major upgrade, featuring advanced tech and premium cabin aesthetics. One of the key highlights is the dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and instrument console. New Stonic has a redesigned centre console, updated door trims and a refreshed 3-spoke steering wheel. There are touch-sensitive control buttons for the AC, placed in a spaced-out format for easy access.

Such buttons can also be seen on the centre console. Other key highlights include USB-C ports, wireless smartphone charger and ambient lighting. A comprehensive range of connectivity features are available via the Kia Connect app. The connectivity package includes a digital key and remote diagnostics. With multiple updates to the equipment list, 2026 Kia Stonic is now better placed to take on rivals. Across European markets, Kia Stonic takes on the likes of Ford Puma and Nissan Juke.

Same powertrain options

While the 2026 Kia Stonic sees some major upgrades across exteriors and interiors, it continues with the existing engine options. These vary based on the market. Most commonly used engine is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol 3-cylinder unit that generates 100 hp and 172 Nm of torque. This engine is also offered with a 48V mild-hybrid setup, wherein the output is 120 hp. In both cases, the transmission options are a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT).