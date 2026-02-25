2026 Kia Syros EV Spied In Full Camo – Launch This Year

Kia currently has three EVs on offer in India – Carens Clavis EV, EV6 and EV9. To further strengthen its EV portfolio and boost volumes, Kia is readying the sub-4-meter Syros EV. Test mules have been spotted multiple times and launch is expected later this year. Latest spy shots reveal features that are likely to make it to production. Let’s check out the details.

Kia Syros EV – What’s different?

To reduce production costs, Kia Syros EV will have largely the same design and parts as the ICE Syros. However, a touch of distinctive identity will still be there in the form of EV-specific features. For example, the Syros EV could get new detailing across the front and rear profiles. Distinctive EV badging is likely to be there as well.

The production version could use alloy wheels that are designed for improved aerodynamic efficiency. Syros EV could also get some exclusive colour options. As revealed in spy shots, the Syros EV has the charging port installed above the left front fender. Most other features are expected to be the same as the ICE-powered Syros.

Kia Syros has an upright front fascia and a boxy profile, which work to ensure a strong road presence. Other highlights include distinctive headlamps and LED DRLs, slatted grille design, muscular wheel arches, sharp dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn signals, flush door handles and roof rails. At the rear, the SUV has vertically positioned tail lamps and a rugged bumper.

Some new detailing and EV-specific badging is expected on the inside as well. The electric Syros could get some additional features over the ones offered with the ICE Syros. Equipment that is expected to be borrowed directly from the ICE Syros includes the 30-inch Trinity display, a 360° camera, panoramic sunroof and dashcam. Safety kit will include a comprehensive range of Level 2 ADAS features. ICE Syros has a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP for both adult occupants and child occupants.

Syros EV – Powertrain options, range

As of now, powertrain options for Kia Syros EV have not been confirmed. However, it is likely that the motor and battery packs will be borrowed from the Hyundai Inster EV. It remains to be seen whether the Syros EV will get just one or both of the 42-kWh and 49-kWh battery pack options. These battery packs are based on NMC chemistry rather than LFP. It can allow for a higher battery warranty of around eight years, ensuring peace of mind for buyers.

With the larger capacity 49-kWh battery pack, the range is 370 km. Syros EV will have fast charging, with the ability to get from 10% to 80% charge in around 30 minutes. Coming to rivals, Kia Syros EV will take on the likes of Tata Punch EV. Higher variants could also go up against Tata Nexon EV and XUV3XO EV. Price is expected to be in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.