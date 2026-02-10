2026 KTM 200 Duke Reach Showrooms – New Colours, Components

KTM India has been updating its Duke lineup in the country, with MY26 versions launching and even reaching the showrooms before a proper launch. In the latter category is 2026 KTM 200 Duke, which has started to reach showrooms and is expected to be launched in India soon. As per the video, Ex-sh price is Rs 1,93,913. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 KTM 200 Duke Reach Showrooms

Where design is concerned, 2026 KTM 200 Duke, which has started to reach showrooms, is more or less the same as current model. We can, however, see new colours and new graphics which establish a distinction from current model. Right now, 200 Duke is offered in three colours – Electric Orange, Dark Galvano and Silver Metallic.

The new colour seen in these shots is called Atlantic Blue. Base of this colour on fuel tank and headlight cowl is Orange with Blue highlights, while Blue is the base colour on its front fender and rear subframe body panels. Mainframe is painted Black, while rear subframe is painted Orange. Both wheels get Black paint as well.

In current model, the ‘Duke’ branding gets more prominence than ‘200’, which is reversed in 2026 200 Duke where ‘200’ gains more prominence than ‘Duke’. We saw a similar approach with 2026 390 Duke and 2026 250 Duke too. The 5-inch TFT screen has been retained with MY26 version which supports a host of informatics and navigation.

Component Changes

Cosmetic changes are obvious with the new colourways and graphics, but component updates to 2026 KTM 200 Duke need a trained eye to spot. For starters 2026 200 Duke gets upgraded braking performance with larger disc at the front. It is now a 320 mm unit, rather than the earlier 300 mm unit.

This 320 mm disc is seen on 390 Duke as well, which should improve braking performance of the new 200 Duke. Also carried over from 390 Duke are its lighter alloy wheels which should help reduce unsprung mass. There has been an upgrade in the rear foot pegs made of cast metal, new pillion grab rails and a USB Type-C port has been added.

There are a few downgrades with 2026 200 Duke too. The most noticeable one is the new 37mm WP Apex USD telescopic front forks, replacing the 43mm ones on current model. Also, rear tyre is now a 140-section unit, down from the 150-section ones seen in current model.

Where powertrains are concerned, 2026 KTM 200 Duke continues to be powered by the same 199cc single-cylinder liquid cooled engine as before. This engine is capable of generating 25 PS of peak power and 19.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.





