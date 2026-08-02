2026 KTM 390 Adventure New Black Colour Launched – Walkaround

KTM currently offers two colour options with the 390 Adventure (350cc) – Electronic Orange and Ceramic White. These have a striking presence, although there can be users who may be looking for darker shades. For a broader appeal, KTM 390 Adventure has now got a new black colour option. This variant has arrived at dealership.

KTM 390 Adventure new black colour

KTM has named the new black colour for the 390 Adventure ‘Ebony Black’. This colourway utilizes a mix of glossy black and grey shades. For a more dynamic presence, the glossy black side panels get sharp graphics in KTM’s signature orange colour. This creates an exciting contrast and subtly reinforces the brand’s identity. Images are credited to Sk Sajid Rider channel.

In comparison, the existing colour options use the signature orange shade quite liberally. Other than the grey panels used with KTM 390’s new colour variant, most of the surfaces have a black finish. It covers parts like the high mounted fender and hand guards. Some features such as the white coloured rear monoshock suspension are the same as the existing variants.

KTM 390 Adventure new Ebony Black colour variant is expected to be offered at the same price as the existing variants. The Electronic Orange and Ceramic White variants are both available at a starting price of Rs 2,87,802 (ex.sh, Delhi). It is not certain if this new Ebony Black colour variant will be an addition or work as a replacement for any of the existing colourways. Availability for 390cc versions like 390 Adventure X, Adventure S and Adventure R is also not known at this point in time.

KTM 390 Adventure – Performance, features

Powering the 390 Adventure (350cc) is a 349.32 cc, LC4c, single cylinder engine that generates 41.5 PS and 33.5 Nm of torque. This smaller capacity engine is a derivative of the 398.63 cc engine that generates 46 PS and 39 Nm. With the 350cc engine, users can expect smoother acceleration and enhanced low-end torque. The engine is also lightweight, improving overall performance of the bike.

A new thermostat has been used, installed directly inside the cylinder head. This allows more robust management of operating temperatures. User experience is further improved with a new airbox that allows an improved rider triangle for offroad tracks. KTM 390 Adventure uses an underbelly exhaust, which has multiple benefits. It ensures improved balance and weight distribution and remains protected from rocks and debris.

A range of advanced and useful electronic aids are available with KTM 390 Adventure. These include Quickshifter+, a 5-inch full colour TFT display, ABS with Offroad ABS Mode and ride-by-wire throttle. The bike uses an LED projector headlight to make rides in low-light conditions a lot safer. Other key highlights include all-new adventure focused platform, split trellis frame, a large windshield and 825 mm seat height.