2026 KTM RC 160 New Colours Launched – Units Reach Showrooms

KTM India has been increasing its offensive against Yamaha R15 V4 as the company launched two new colours for its newly launched RC 160. It has to be noted that KTM launched RC 160 earlier this year and it was priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (Ex-sh). Pricing for these new colours which have been introduced, remain the same. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 KTM RC 160 New Colours

??At launch, KTM RC 160 was offered with just one Black colourway and it got Orange highlights for contrast. Now, KTM India has introduced two new colours with RC 160 – Electronic Orange Matte and Ceramic White Matte. Electronic Orange is something seen with other KTM bikes, but Ceramic White is sort of new and radiates a clean and aesthetic vibe.

Units of these new colours have begun to reach showrooms too and Ceramic White colour can be seen in the video by Gearhead Official. Base colour with Ceramic White colourway is White and it gets a healthy dose of Black highlights as well. Also contrasting the overall colourway is Orange and there are Orange wheels as well.

With Electronic Orange, base colour is Orange and it gets Black highlights along with Black wheels. READY TO RACE lettering is also bolder with Electronic Orange colourway, than Ceramic White colourway. Electronic Orange gets Orange finish on its trellis frame and it is Black with Ceramic White.

KTM has used a mix of Gloss and Matte paint finishes with these colourways to create a sophisticated appeal. KTM RC 160 continues to borrow design and share body panels with its larger single-cylinder RC siblings in India. It is powered by a new 164.2cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with 18.73 bhp and 15.5 Nm.

Specs & Rivals

The entry-level supersport motorcycle segment has been a desirable one for aspirational Indian motorcycle buyers. They bring the design and aesthetics of much bigger and more powerful bikes, with easier everyday usability. Yamaha R15 has been at the forefront of this segment and it now has a worthy rival in the form of KTM RC 160.

Notable features of RC 160 include 37mm USD telescopic front forks, 320 mm front disc brake, dual-channel ABS, Supermoto mode, a 6-speed gearbox, 13.75L fuel tank, slipper clutch, clip-on handlebars, LED lighting and an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth and navigation among others. Features like a TFT cluster and an option for quickshifter are missing.