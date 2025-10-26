2026 Kushaq, Taigun Facelifts Spied Next To Creta, EcoSport

As evident with the bikini camo, exterior updates for Kushaq and Taigun facelifts will be centred around the front and rear

As competition continues to intensify in the compact SUV segment, facelift versions of Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are being readied for launch. In addition to existing models, the duo will face competition from new rivals such as the upcoming new-gen Renault Duster and its Nissan version. Test mules of Kushaq and Taigun facelifts have been spotted frequently in recent months. Latest sighting, credited to automotive enthusiast Shreyanshu, reveals the duo testing together. Let’s check out the details.

Kushaq, Taigun facelifts – Refreshed exteriors

Both SUVs will be getting an updated front fascia, featuring changes to the lighting elements, grille and bumper. The tail lamps and rear bumper will also sport a fresh new look. Lighting elements are expected to be sharper and the tail lamps could be offered in a connected design format. Side profile is largely the same as earlier, although both facelifts could get a new design for the alloy wheels.

Even in their current form, both Kushaq and Taigun have a striking road presence. Kushaq has sharp LED lighting, a rugged bumper and signature butterfly grille. In comparison, Taigun has larger headlamps, a horizontally slatted grille and a prominent lower grille.

Side profile is largely the same for both SUVs, featuring circular wheel arches, body cladding, traditional door handles, body-coloured ORVMs, roof rails and a tapering roofline. At the rear, both SUVs have distinctive, edgy tail lamps and sporty bumper design.

Interior updates

Kushaq and Taigun facelifts are expected to get refreshed interiors, featuring upgraded upholstery, interior themes and ambient lighting. There could be a focus on reducing clutter and enhancing the sense of roominess. Both SUVs already have elegant and premium interiors, targeted at discerning customers.

Equipment list could be updated with features such as a panoramic sunroof. Several of the bestselling compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara are already equipped with a panoramic sunroof. Recently launched Maruti Victoris is also equipped with a panoramic sunroof. In their current form, Kushaq and Taigun are offered with a standard electric sunroof with select variants.

Another desirable feature is Level-2 ADAS, already offered with SUVs like Creta, Seltos and Victoris. There’s a growing preference for ADAS among SUV buyers. Kushaq and Taigun are ranked among the safest SUVs in India with their 5-star NCAP rating. Introduction of ADAS will further enhance passenger safety. Standard safety features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold control, multi collision brakes, parking sensors and rear-view camera.

Same engines

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun facelifts will continue with the existing engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine generates 115 hp and 178 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. The larger 1.5-litre petrol unit generates 150 hp and 250 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG.