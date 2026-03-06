2026 Lexus ES India Launch March 20th – Swanky Design, Hybrid Engine

While hybrid powertrains will be available at launch, the new-gen Lexus ES may also get a fully electric variant in India later on

All-new 8th-gen Lexus ES was introduced globally in April last year. Lexus India has now announced that they will be launching the new ES in India on 20th March, 2026. The midsize luxury sedan will continue to rival other popular options such as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series LWB and Audi A4. Let’s check out the details.

New-gen Lexus ES – What’s new?

With the 8th-gen Lexus ES, a range of striking design elements has been introduced. There’s a clear intent to go beyond convention and create something truly distinctive and futuristic. Standout features include the sharp bends and creases on the bonnet, which ensure an exclusive profile for the luxury sedan. This design could also be there to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

Other key features include horizontally positioned L-shaped LED DRLs, concealed design for the headlamps and diamond-shaped elements on the lower grille. The new Lexus ES gets a closed-off grille in place of the signature spindle grille with vertical fins. As evident, the approach has tilted significantly in favour of a bold, futuristic design language. This could be linked to Lexus ES using a fully electric powertrain for the first time in its 8th-gen avatar.

Side profile looks just as alluring with the distinctive L-shaped trim in a gloss black finish. Other key highlights include a sloping roofline, a prominent shoulder line, flush door handles and circular wheel arches. The new Lexus ES gets a fresh set of alloy wheels, wrapped in low-profile tyres. At the rear, key features include sleek tail lamps in a connected format, illuminated LEXUS lettering and L-shaped elements on the edges in chrome finish.

New Lexus ES interior, equipment

New-gen Lexus ES has a minimalist design with focus on eliminating clutter. The raised central console creates a clear separation between the driver and front passenger areas. While the previous model relied heavily on physical buttons, the new Lexus ES maximizes the use of touch controls. However, ease of use and practicality are sustained with the physical controls provided on the steering wheel.

Key highlights include a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display. The sedan has powered front seats with memory function, an electrochromic panoramic glass roof and a Mark Levinson sound system. There’s a Boss mode and reclining rear seats. A comprehensive range of ADAS features are available. The steering wheel has LEXUS lettering in place of the ‘L’ emblem used with the previous model. NVH levels have been reduced with the use of advanced sound-insulating glass and improved door sealing.

Powertrain options

Across global markets, the new Lexus ES is available with both hybrid and pure EV powertrain options. Petrol hybrid powertrain options for the new ES 300h include a 197 hp 2.0-litre and a 201 hp 2.5-litre setup. There is a higher-spec 350h version as well. It uses the same 2.5-litre engine, but is tuned to deliver 247 hp of peak power. All hybrid versions of the new Lexus ES are paired with an e-CVT transmission. Both FWD and AWD options are available.

Coming to the pure electric versions, the options include a 224 hp 350e variant. This is available in FWD format with a single motor. Range as per CLTC standards is 685 km. This variant can achieve 0 to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds. The second option is a 343 hp 550e variant, which has AWD with dual motors. It can travel 610 km on a full charge and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds.