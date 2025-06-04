2026 Mahindra Bolero Spied For The First Time – New Tata Sierra Rival?

Mahindra has commenced road testing of what appears to be the next-generation Bolero, one of its most iconic and best-selling nameplates. Spy shots from MotoWagon reveal a heavily camouflaged test mule, hinting at significant changes in design, proportions and underpinnings. The new Bolero is expected to be one of the first models to be based on Mahindra’s upcoming New Flexible Architecture (NFA) platform, which will underpin a wide range of petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric SUVs in the future.

Fresh Design But Boxy Stance Retained

While the camouflage hides many exterior design details, it’s clear that the new-gen Bolero will retain its upright, boxy stance. The overall profile appears more muscular and squared-off, with bold proportions. Spy images reveal circular LED headlamps up front and horizontal tail-lamps positioned vertically at the rear. The rear tailgate design is upright and features a flat surface, possibly to accommodate a spare wheel mount.

It also looks like the new-gen Bolero will come with larger alloy wheels and redesigned ORVMs. The doors and fenders have more pronounced creases and panels, pointing to a more modern yet rugged aesthetic. The F4 sticker on the rear windshield suggests this is an early-stage prototype. Another interesting thing to note are the flush type door handles, indicating this will be a premium model, likely to take on the upcoming Tata Sierra. It could also get LED headlight and tail light, panoramic sunroof, ADAS features, etc.

To Be Based on New Mahindra SUV Platform

This upcoming Bolero is likely to debut the Mahindra NFA (New Flexible Architecture) — a monocoque, multi-energy platform that supports ICE, hybrid, and electric powertrains. This platform will help Mahindra unify future vehicle development for global and Indian markets, especially for SUVs like the Bolero.

SUVs based on this platform are slated to be produced at Mahindra’s new Chakan facility, with capacity of up to 1.2 lakh units in the initial phase. As per earlier report, Mahindra will unveil this new platform in concept form on 15th August 2025. The next-gen Bolero and Bolero EV will be among the first to be underpinned by it.

Expected Powertrains and Features

While technical details remain under wraps, the new Bolero is expected to be offered with updated diesel engines and possibly a petrol-hybrid variant in the future. Mahindra could also offer a fully electric Bolero down the line.

In terms of features, the new-gen Bolero is expected to get significant upgrades such as:

– Modern infotainment with touchscreen display

– Power windows and updated interiors

– ABS, airbags and improved crash safety

Launch Timeline

The current-gen Bolero continues to sell in good numbers, especially in Tier 2 and rural markets. Mahindra will likely position the new-gen Bolero slightly above the current version, which might still be sold alongside as a more affordable option.

The launch of the new Bolero is expected to take place in 2026, post the platform unveil and initial testing phase. Given Bolero’s loyal customer base and the brand value it commands in the utility segment, Mahindra will be betting big on this generational update.

Source