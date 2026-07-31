2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Arrives At Dealer Yard – Pano Sunroof Confirmed

Mahindra Auto usually has something special in the pipeline to unveil on August 15th and same is the case with 2026 as well. Last year, it was the Freedom_NU event and now that August 15th is fast approaching, 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N seems to be the recipient for this year’s Independence Day launch.

Units have started to arrive at dealerships ahead of launch and the latest spy shot from banjabi_explores shows the interiors of 2026 Scorpio N in greater detail. These shots also confirm the presence of panoramic sunroof with this D+ Segment SUV among other interior updates set to launch on or around August 15th.

2026 Scorpio N Panoramic Sunroof

The main updates are expected to be seen inside the 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N. In this regard, we can see a new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen along with a new 10.25-inch instrument cluster with full-screen Maps support. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are likely and premium Sony audio system has been seen in the recent spy shots.

Sunroof enthusiasts can rejoice as latest spy shots confirm the presence of a panoramic sunroof which looks large and expansive. Scorpio N used to come with a single-pane sunroof before. The Black and Brown interior theme along with the Beige or off-white headliner can be seen too. Another addition is 360-degree cameras, which is appreciated.

Other notable updates include a 65W Type-C fast charger for 2nd row occupants, Thar Roxx like toggles for crucial functions like Drive Modes, Hill Descent Control, Hazard Light, Traction Control and others. Other than that, Scorpio N is mostly the same as current model and even the opportunity to offer AC vents for third row seems to have been missed.

Exterior Design Changes

Previous spy shots featured make-shift temporary headlights suggesting Mahindra could change quite a bit in terms of design. Like a facelift. However, recent spy shots have confirmed that exterior design is vastly identical to current model, while interiors are getting a major overhaul with a spec bump.

This strategy reminds us of 2025 Thar 3-Door, which was just an update even though an actual facelift with Roxx elements was spied testing already and is yet to launch. With 2026 Scorpio N, Mahindra has given it a new alloy wheel design. They look like they’re 18-inchers and not 19-inchers like we get in smaller Thar Roxx. There could be new colours with 2026 Scorpio N too.

Powering the Big Daddy of D SUVs, will be the same 2.0L Turbo Petrol with up to 200 bhp and 380 Nm and a 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine with up to 175 bhp and 400 Nm. Both Manual and automatic gearbox options will be offered, along with an option to choose 4X4 transfer case with low range.

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