2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Spied Up Close Ahead Of Launch

While Mahindra Auto is taking large strides in electric car segment with its Electric Origin SUVs, the company is also fortifying its ICE lineup. Especially in the mid-size segment where it offers XUV700 (could be renamed XUV7XO with the facelifted version) and Scorpio (Classic and N).

Test mule sightings of XUV700 facelift has become more frequent, but Scorpio N facelift is rare. This is the second recorded instance of Scorpio N facelift being spied while testing on public roads. The latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Subramanian V who spotted it near Vandalur Indian Oil petrol station around Chennai. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Spied Up Close

If we take a look at the Mid-Size SUV segment in India, it is dominated by Mahindra with a market share of around 78% in October 2025. Scorpio (Classic and N) is by far the best-seller with 45.34% market share of this segment. So, an update to Scorpio N is a big deal for the brand, one that will boost its appeal in domestic and export markets.

The test mule spied, dons full camouflage on its body. However, primary changes are likely to be seen with its fascia with a revised grille, new LED DRL signature and new front and rear bumpers. While the alloy wheels on this particular test mule look identical to the current model, production-spec version of Mahindra Scorpio N facelift might get new wheel design.

There is a probability of it being up-sized to 19-inches as well, making Scorpio N more butch in its appearance. Overall silhouette has been retained and Scorpio N facelift will share most of its sheet metal with current model. The same ladder-frame underpinnings will be retained too, which is a definitive element of Scorpio N.

Main updates with Mahindra Scorpio N facelift are likely to be on the inside. As feature-loaded as it is, Scorpio N needs to evolve to keep the competition in check which comes with a lot of wow factors.

Expected new features with Scorpio N facelift could be front and rear ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a fully-digital TFT instrument cluster, larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, powered front seats, memory function for driver, more premium Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, auto park feature and more.

Powertrain & Launch

Mahindra Scorpio N facelift will continue with the same 2.0L Turbo Petrol and 2.2L Turbo Diesel engines, mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options. We wish Diesel engines get higher 450 Nm torque tune as the XUV700. 4X4 transfer case will be retained too, staying true to its true-blue SUV characteristics.

Mahindra is yet to confirm a definitive launch timeline for Scorpio N facelift, but one could speculate that it will roll down the Indian roads by 2026 end.