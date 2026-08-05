2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Launch Price Rs 13.69 Lakh To Rs 25.49 Lakh

Mahindra has launched the Scorpio N for 2026 with a comprehensive feature upgrade across the range. The SUV now gets several premium features that were earlier missing, including a panoramic sunroof, a larger touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and Level 2 ADAS. Prices start at Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-sh) for the base petrol variant and go up to Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-sh) for the top-spec diesel automatic 4WD.

2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Prices

The refreshed Scorpio N range starts at Rs 13.69 lakh for the Z2 Petrol MT, while the Diesel range begins at Rs 14.19 lakh. The newly introduced Z8S is priced from Rs 17.79 lakh for the petrol manual and Rs 18.79 lakh for the diesel manual.

The top-spec Z8L is available in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. Prices range from Rs 21.31 lakh for the petrol manual 7-seater to Rs 25.49 lakh for the diesel automatic 4WD 7-seater (all prices ex-showroom).

2026 Mahindra Scorpio N – What’s New?

The biggest highlight of the update is the introduction of a Panoramic Skyroof, which is now offered with the new Z8Lvariant. Also exclusive to Z8L are a 540-degree surround view camera with Blind View Monitor and Level 2 ADAS, bringing Scorpio N closer to rivals in terms of technology and safety. Mahindra has also introduced a new Z8S variant, positioned between Z6 and Z8. This variant packs a significant number of premium features at a more accessible price point.

The Z8S gets 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and sequential turn indicators, a 31.24 cm (12.3-inch) floating HD touchscreen infotainment system, 26.03 cm (10.25-inch) digital instrument cluster, Adrenox connected car technology with Alexa built-in, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, side and curtain airbags, leatherette upholstery, front camera, driver drowsiness detection, 65W USB Type-C charging ports for both rows and adventure statistics displaying information such as roll, pitch, compass, altimeter and G-force.

Moving up to the Z8 variant adds dual-zone climate control, passive keyless entry with push-button start, power-folding ORVMs, automatic headlamps and wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system and a wireless charger with active cooling.

The Z8T now gets newly designed 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 12-speaker Sony audio system, ventilated front seats, a 6-way powered driver’s seat, frameless auto-dimming IRVM, front parking sensors and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. Four-wheel-drive variants continue with Shift-on-Fly 4WD and locking differential functionality.

Base Variants Also Benefit

Mahindra has added features across the lineup rather than limiting upgrades to higher trims. The entry-level Z2 continues with LED tail lamps, touchscreen infotainment, ESP, hydraulic power steering, second-row AC vents, steering-mounted controls and ventilated disc brakes.

Z4 adds a larger 20.32 cm infotainment screen, electric ORVMs, cruise control, rear wiper and washer, roof spoiler and Shift-on-Fly 4WD on diesel 4WD variants. Z6 gains a single-pane sunroof, electric power steering, reverse camera, six speakers, Drive Modes with Zip-Zoom and silver skid plates. Engine options remain same as before.