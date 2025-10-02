2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Single Cab Pickup Spotted Load Testing – Hilux, V-Cross Rival

Based on recent test mule sightings, it is likely that Scorpio N pickup will be available in both single cab and double cab formats

Mahindra is working on the Scorpio N pickup, which is expected to be launched later this year. Test mules have been spotted frequently in recent months. Latest spy shots, credited to automotive enthusiast Nitish Nagargoje, reveals the pickup undergoing load testing, as evident with more than a dozen jerry cans placed in the cargo bed.

Scorpio N pickup – Key features

As evident, Scorpio N pickup has a dominating and tall road presence. It’s made possible with the long-travel suspension and the large wheels, likely 18-inch units. Long-travel suspension has multiple benefits such as enhanced off-road capability, improved load handling and better ride comfort. The test vehicle spotted has steel wheels, which hints at one of the base variants.

A distinctive slatted grille can be seen, which complements the pickup’s robust design. Other key features include an upright front fascia, a flatter bonnet and prominent bumper. The vehicle can be seen using makeshift lighting elements at the front. Headlamps are expected to be entirely new for Scorpio N pickup.

While the front fascia has a distinctive look and feel, the side profile has quite a few similarities with the Scorpio N SUV. It includes the squared wheel arches, shape of ORVMs and traditional door handles. A shark fin antenna can also be seen. Scorpio N pickup will be using the same ladder-frame chassis, as in use with the Scorpio N SUV. The former is expected to get a more robust suspension setup for improving its load carrying capacity and enhancing off-road performance. 4×4 option is likely to be available with the Scorpio N pickup.

Inside, the Scorpio N pickup is expected to borrow several of the features available with the Scorpio N SUV. Top variants could get ventilated seats, leatherette upholstery and height-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support. Tech kit could include features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, Type-C USB ports, voice commands, FATC and auto-dimming IRVM. Safety kit could include features like electronic stability control, rear parking sensors and camera and hill hold/descent control.

Scorpio N pickup – Performance

It is likely that Mahindra Scorpio N pickup will be using the 2.2-litre diesel engine, as currently available with the Scorpio N SUV. With the lower variants, output is 130 hp and 300 Nm. In the higher state of tune, the diesel engine generates 172 hp. Torque output is 370 Nm with the 6-speed manual transmission and 400 Nm with the 6AT transmission.

Mahindra could also offer the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which generates 200 hp. Torque output is 370 Nm with the 6MT and 380 Nm with the 6AT transmission. Rival Toyota Hilux is equipped with a 2.8-litre diesel engine that generates 204 PS. Torque output is 420 Nm with the 6MT and 500 Nm with the 6AT transmission. Isuzu V-Cross has a 1.9-litre turbo diesel unit that generates 163 hp and 360 Nm. It has transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.