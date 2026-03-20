2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift Spied – Roxx Inspired Design

Along with exterior updates, the 3-door Thar facelift is expected to get new features such as Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, automatic AC and wireless charging

Mahindra had introduced a range of updates with the 2025 Thar, which was launched in October last year. However, test mules with Roxx-inspired styling continue to be spotted. These point to the 2026 Thar facelift, which is expected to be launched later this year. Latest Thar facelift spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast G Rajan. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Thar facelift – What’s new?

At the front, the grille, lighting elements and the bumper of Thar facelift appear to be largely the same as the Roxx. While the existing Thar has recessed circular headlamps, the facelift model features circular headlamps that are flush with the grille. Also noticeable are the C-shaped LED DRLs. Borrowing parts from the Roxx will help reduce production costs. Moreover, the Roxx has a more refined and upmarket feel at the front, which seems worth carrying over to the Thar.

Side profile of the facelift model appears largely the same as the existing Thar. However, it is possible that the facelift could borrow the alloy wheels from the Roxx. The test mule has the wheels wrapped in camouflage. But the design of the spokes reveals that these are likely to be the ones used with the Roxx. In that case, these wheels could be 19-inch in size. Existing Thar has R16 wheels with the AXT variant and R18 wheels with the LXT.

At the rear, the taillamps also appear to be borrowed from the Roxx. While both SUVs have vertically stacked rectangular units, the one on the Roxx comes with distinctive detailing. It also has a more dynamic feel, as compared to the taillamps seen with the existing Thar. Some new colour options could be introduced with the Thar facelift. This test mule appears to be using the Galaxy Grey colour, which is already available with the Thar.

New equipment, powertrain

Thar 2025 model, updated in October last year, had received multiple new features. However, the facelift is expected to further enhance the equipment list. One of the key additions could be Level 2 ADAS. It could be something similar to the Roxx, which has 10 ADAS features, especially designed for Indian road conditions. Other possibilities for 2026 Thar facelift include automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, auto folding ORVMs, keyless entry with push button start and a wireless charging pad.

Powertrain options for the Thar facelift will be the same as that of the current model. Diesel options include a 1.5-litre and a 2.2-litre unit. The smaller diesel engine generates 117 hp and 300 Nm of torque. It is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission in RWD format. The 2.2-litre diesel unit makes 130 hp and 300 Nm of torque.

Petrol variants are powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 150 hp and 300 Nm (MT) / 320 Nm (AT). The 2.2-litre diesel and the 2.0-litre petrol engines are offered with transmission choices of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. While the 2.2-litre diesel variants have 4WD, the 2.0-litre petrol variants have the option of both 4WD and RWD.