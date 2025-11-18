2026 Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Render In New Colours – Based On Leaked Spy Shots

While XUV700 facelift will be getting significant updates, powertrain options are expected to be carried over

Launched in 2021, the XUV700 is among Mahindra’s best selling SUVs. Earlier this year, XUV700 achieved a significant cumulative sales milestone of 3 lakh units. Mahindra is now readying the facelift version of XUV700, which is expected to be launched in 2026. Test mules have been spotted multiple times in recent months. Based on them, automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout has created a digital render of the 2026 Mahindra XUV700 Facelift in 8 colours.

Refreshed exteriors, enhanced safety

While XUV700 has a powerful road presence, some tweaks are necessary for a fresh new look. Changes are expected across the front grille, lighting elements, alloy wheels and rear profile. Test mules indicate the presence of refreshed twin barrel projector headlamps and new LED DRLs.

XUV700 facelift could also get new safety features for enhanced protection of passengers. For example, some new Level 2 ADAS features could be introduced. The existing model has safety features such as 7 airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist, 360° surround view camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.

XUV700 facelift interiors – What’s new?

One of the standout features is a triple screen layout, which will be a segment first offering. The first Mahindra car to get a triple screen layout was XEV 9e. This feature is expected to be available with more SUVs in the future. Existing XUV700 is equipped with dual 10.25 inch screens. While a dual screen setup has its benefits, a triple screen setup is far more aesthetically pleasing. The latter is also functionally relevant, as the front passenger will have more freedom to access their infotainment needs.

Mahindra XUV700 facelift will be getting a new steering wheel with illuminated Mahindra logo. This complements the SUV’s premium interiors and aligns with the strategy to optimize the digital cockpit experience. Top variants are expected to get leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, something similar to the existing model. Steering mounted controls are likely to have a more seamless profile for visual clarity and easy access.

Another key upgrade will be a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos for a more immersive experience. This new sound system will replace the existing 12-speaker Sony sound system. This too is pretty advanced, allowing users to choose from four customized acoustic modes of Immersive 3D, Stage, Party and Breezy. It will be interesting to see how the new 16-speaker audio setup compares with the existing 12-speaker system.

Other updates noticed with the test mules include the addition of an auto-dimming IRVM. XUV700 facelift now has dedicated support for BYOD for rear seat passengers. Select variants could be equipped with captain seats in the second row.

Powertrain options

Mahindra XUV700 facelift will continue with the existing powertrain options. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates 200 PS and 380 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 6MT or a 6AT transmission. Diesel variants are equipped with a 2.2-litre engine that is offered in two states of tune. The higher tuned version generates 185 PS. Torque output is 420 Nm with the 6MT and 450 Nm with the 6AT transmission.