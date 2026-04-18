2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Spied With New Design Ahead Of Launch

Maruti Suzuki has begun road testing the updated Baleno facelift in India, with the premium hatchback spotted for the first time on public roads. The mid-cycle update is expected to launch later this year, bringing design tweaks, feature upgrades and possibly new powertrain options. This update comes at a time when Maruti is working on multiple efficiency-focused technologies, including an affordable hybrid system that could make its debut with Baleno.

Familiar Shape, Subtle Changes

The test mule was seen heavily camouflaged, but key details are visible. The overall silhouette remains unchanged, as expected from a facelift. In the front, the facelifted Baleno gets a reworked grille that looks wider and sleeker, along with new headlamps and a redesigned bumper. The side profile remains familiar, with new alloy wheels being one of the noticeable updates.

At the rear, the design looks largely similar to the current model. The tailgate design appears unchanged, while the rear bumper gets slight revisions. The LED tail lamps could feature updated internals, although final details will be clearer closer to launch. These updates are expected to give Baleno a sharper appearance, in line with Maruti’s evolving design language.

Cabin Updates And New Features

Interior details are still limited, but the spyshots reveal that overall layout is likely to be carried forward. However, updates are expected in terms of materials, upholstery and feature list. Maruti could introduce more premium features to strengthen Baleno’s appeal in the segment. This may include enhanced connectivity features, improved infotainment and additional comfort-oriented equipment.

Hybrid Tech Could Debut

One of the key highlights of the upcoming Baleno facelift could be the introduction of a new affordable hybrid system. This is expected to be paired with the 1.2-litre petrol engine, aimed at significantly improving fuel efficiency. The current 1.2L DualJet petrol engine is likely to continue, along with the CNG option. There are also early speculations about the possibility of a 1.0L turbo petrol engine from Fronx, although this remains unconfirmed.

Strong Sales, Tougher Competition Ahead

Baleno continues to be one of Maruti Suzuki’s most important products, consistently recording monthly sales of around 15,000 to 20,000 units. It remains among the best-selling cars in India, maintaining a strong lead in the premium hatchback segment.

Its closest rivals, Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz, have not been able to match Baleno’s volumes. However, competition is expected to intensify soon, as Hyundai is also testing the next-generation i20, which is likely to launch later this year. With testing now underway, the new Baleno facelift is expected to arrive in the coming months. With updated styling, new features and potential hybrid technology, Maruti aims to keep Baleno relevant in a fast-evolving market.

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