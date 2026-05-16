2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Spied Emission Testing – Is It 1.2 NA Or 1.0 Turbo?

Maruti Suzuki is working on a facelift for its tried and tested sub 4m SUV, the Brezza. With consistent sales and loyal fan following, Brezza has emerged as one of India’s best-selling SUVs (of all sizes and price brackets). Facelift test mules with revised front and rear have been spied testing before.

However, the latest spy shots credited to automotive enthusiast Hardik N who spotted it on Western Peripheral Expressway near Delhi, show Brezza facelift under emission testing. This development suggest that Maruti Suzuki might be working on a 1.2L NA Petrol or a 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine with Brezza for the B Segment RTO tax bracket. Let’s take a closer look.

Brezza Facelift Emission Testing

An update to cylinder positioning is not likely to require emission testing as the engine tuning would more or less remain the same. However, the latest Brezza facelift test mule shows emission testing setup on it. This suggests that there is a new powertrain being optimised for Brezza’s structure, weight and overall setup.

Ever since Vitara Brezza (now Brezza) Diesel got discontinued in 2020, Maruti Suzuki has been employing only the 1.5L 4-cylinder NA Petrol engine with this SUV. This engine ensures that Brezza misses out on B Segment tax benefits which mandates petrol engine displacement under 1.2L and diesel engine displacement under 1.5L.

1.2L NA Petrol and 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine options are quite common in B Segment Sub 4m SUV space and Maruti Suzuki has both in its arsenal. With either (or both) of these engines, Maruti Brezza facelift could have a much more attractive entry price point with lower B Segment RTO taxes.

The fate of 1.5L NA Petrol unit offered currently in either pure petrol or petrol + CNG format, will be unsure, if this test mule is actually powered by a 1.2L NA Petrol or a 1.0L Turbo Petrol. CNG variants are expected to get an update with an underbody CNG tank, this time around. Similar setup debuted with Victoris SUV.

Revised Aesthetics!

Where design is concerned, 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift gets a small nip and tuck here and there to refine its aesthetics further. In that regard, we can see revised upper grille which looks a lot cleaner than it currently does, while headlight assembly seems to have been carried over. In the middle, there seems to be a radar housing for ADAS.

Below it, we can see a revised bumper with triangular-shaped fog light housing along with a thicker bull bar like element in Silver finish and a Silver faux skid plate. Wheels are new and they look like they are 16-inchers. Also, rear still gets drum brakes and not discs. Rear looks virtually indistinguishable on the facelift when compared to current model.



