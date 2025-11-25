2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Spied – Front And Side Profile Spy Shots

While Brezza facelift will get a mild exterior update, it will have refreshed interiors and upgraded equipment

Maruti Brezza is currently in its second generation (launched in 2022) and due for a mid-cycle facelift. Road tests of the 2026 Brezza facelift have begun, including trials of the CNG variant. Latest spy shots, captured at a fuel station, reveal the SUV’s front and side profile. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Brezza facelift – Exterior updates

With the 2026 Brezza facelift, the focus will be on upgrading the equipment list. Updates to the exteriors will be limited, as evident with the test mule. The distinctive headlamps and integrated LED DRLs appear to be the same as that of the current model. Similarly, the grille and bumper sections seem to carry the same basic design. However, there could be finer detailing, which is not revealed due to the heavy camouflage.

Side profile looks familiar as well. Brezza has squared wheel arches, traditional door handles, thick body cladding, blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and a slightly tapering roofline. Other highlights include roof rails, a single-pane sunroof and shark fin antenna. The facelift has the same alloy wheels, although they have a blacked-out finish in comparison to the metallic finish seen with the current model.

At the rear, the 2026 Brezza facelift retains the existing tail lamp design. This was revealed in the earlier spy shots of the Brezza facelift CNG variant. Some minor cosmetic touch-ups are possible at the rear to achieve a distinctive profile.

More premium features

Interiors of 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift are yet to be spotted. Some important updates are possible, such as a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The existing model offers a 7-inch touchscreen with the mid-spec variants and a 9-inch unit with the top model. Other updates expected with 2026 Brezza facelift include ventilated seats, a TFT instrument cluster, premium audio, powered driver seat and more options for the ambient lighting.

Safety could be enhanced with the addition of Level 2 ADAS. This is necessary since rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV3XO have already received the ADAS update. Existing Brezza has good safety credentials with 4-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests. Safety features include a head-up display, a 360° surround view camera, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, 6 airbags, rear view camera, reverse parking sensor with infographic display and anti-theft security system.

Performance

In terms of performance, 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift will continue with the existing K15C smart hybrid petrol engine. It generates 103.1 PS and 139 Nm of torque and is available with transmission choices of 5-speed manual and a 6AT transmission. Fuel efficiency is in the range of 17.80 km/l to 19.89 km/l, depending on the variant.

Brezza bi-fuel CNG variant has output of 87.8 PS and 121.5 Nm. Equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission, the Brezza CNG variant offers a mileage of 25.51 km/kg. In the earlier spy shots, it was revealed that the facelift version could utilize an underbody CNG tank. This could be something similar to the CNG variant of Maruti Victoris. An underbody CNG tank effectively solves the issue of limited boot space.