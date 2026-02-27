2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Spied – New Grille, Revised Bumper Design

After multiple camouflaged sightings of the upcoming 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift, we now have a clear front-end image revealing the updated design. The latest image shows the SUV completely undisguised at the front, offering a full look at the styling revisions. This development follows earlier reports confirming mechanical upgrades including a new 6-speed manual gearbox and possible turbo-petrol plans.

New Front Design – Chrome Takes Centre Stage

The grille treatment now appears wider and more pronounced, giving the Brezza a stronger road presence. The thick chrome bar at the centre adds a more premium touch and aligns with Maruti’s evolving design language seen on its newer models. While the headlamp shape remains similar to the current version, the updated grille makes the overall front look fresher and more upscale.

Lower down, the bumper design has been significantly revised. The fog lamp housing now features a more vertical layout, replacing the rectangular design seen currently. There is also a chunky silver skid plate integrated into the lower section of the bumper, enhancing the SUV’s rugged appeal. Combined with sharper bumper contours, these changes give the front fascia a more aggressive and upright character compared to the outgoing model.

Mechanical Upgrades Still Expected

As reported earlier, test mules had revealed a 6-speed manual gearbox — potentially the first for a current-generation Maruti product in India. This could significantly improve highway cruising efficiency and refinement over the existing 5-speed setup.

There are also strong indications that Maruti could introduce a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine option. This would allow Brezza to remain under the 1200cc GST bracket while offering improved performance compared to the current 1.5L naturally aspirated engine. If launched, this combination of a turbo engine and 6-speed manual could mark a major shift in Maruti’s strategy for the compact SUV space. The existing 1.5L NA petrol and CNG options are expected to continue as well.

Interior & Feature Updates

Previous spy shots had also hinted at a larger infotainment system, likely a 10.1-inch touchscreen, replacing the current 9-inch unit. Additional feature upgrades such as ventilated seats and updated trim materials are also expected as part of the facelift package.

Launch Timeline

The 2026 Brezza facelift appears close to production readiness. Maruti may introduce the update in the coming months, possibly as a silent model year refresh. With visible styling upgrades and potential mechanical enhancements, the 2026 Brezza could become one of the most significant updates to Maruti’s compact SUV in recent years.