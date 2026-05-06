2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Spied Along With New Car – Next Gen Ertiga Or YMC Electric MPV?

Along with the updated Brezza, Maruti Suzuki appears to be testing its upcoming YMC electric MPV based on the eVX platform

Maruti Suzuki has been spotted testing the updated Brezza facelift once again on Indian roads. However, this latest round of spy shots reveals something more interesting. Alongside the camouflaged Brezza test mule, another heavily camouflaged vehicle can be seen testing together, appearing to be a larger MPV-shaped model. Going by proportions and earlier reports, this is likely the upcoming Maruti YMC electric MPV which will rival Kia Carens Clavis EV.

The new spy shots show both vehicles travelling together on new Delhi Dehradun expressway by Hemant On Road. Both test mules remain heavily camouflaged. The second vehicle has a noticeably flat and taller roofline. One can also notice longer rear overhangs, hinting at a three-row MPV body style.

New Maruti Brezza Facelift – What To Expect?

The updated Brezza is expected to receive significant cosmetic and feature upgrades. Spy shots suggest revised front and rear styling, updated LED lighting signatures and redesigned alloy wheels. The rear tail lamp layout appears different from the current model, while the front fascia is likely to get a refreshed grille and bumper design.

Inside, the updated Brezza is expected to receive new tech features, an upgraded infotainment system and revised interior trims. Mechanically, it is likely to continue with the familiar 1.5-litre petrol engine along with CNG options. Hybrid technology could also be introduced later. Maruti has been strengthening its SUV portfolio aggressively, and Brezza continues to remain one of its strongest sellers in the compact SUV segment.

Maruti YMC Electric MPV Spotted?

What has grabbed more attention in these latest spy shots is the second vehicle accompanying the Brezza. The silhouette strongly suggests a large MPV, which aligns with earlier reports about Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming all-electric MPV codenamed YMC.

First reported in 2024, the YMC is expected to become Maruti Suzuki’s first all-electric MPV for India. It will be based on the same skateboard EV architecture that underpins the upcoming Maruti eVitara electric SUV. The platform is being jointly developed by Suzuki and Toyota and is designed to support multiple body styles. Toyota version of this electric MPV is also planned.

The YMC electric MPV is expected to launch in India later this year or in 2027. Once launched, it will join Maruti’s growing lineup of three-row offerings that currently includes Ertiga, XL6 and Invicto.

Shared Platform With eVitara

YMC MPV will likely share battery packs, motors and core electrical architecture with the eVitara SUV. Expected battery options could include 49 kWh and 61 kWh packs, with range figures potentially touching around 550 km on a full charge. The MPV is also expected to share several interior and exterior components with the eVitara in order to improve economies of scale.

However, the overall packaging will likely prioritise cabin space and practicality, which are critical for MPV buyers. The test mule seen in the latest spy shots appears relatively upright and spacious, supporting speculation that this could indeed be the YMC electric MPV.

New-Gen Ertiga Also In The Pipeline

Apart from the YMC EV MPV, Maruti Suzuki is also believed to be working on a new-generation Ertiga, expected to launch around 2028. The current Ertiga has been on sale for quite some time now without a major generational update and continues to remain one of India’s highest-selling MPVs.

The next-gen Ertiga is expected to receive significant updates in design, interiors and technology. Along with petrol and CNG powertrains, Maruti could also introduce a strong hybrid option with the new-generation model as the company expands its hybrid lineup in India. This strategy would allow Maruti to cater to multiple MPV buyer groups simultaneously — conventional ICE buyers with the Ertiga and XL6, premium hybrid customers and future EV buyers with the upcoming YMC electric MPV.

Maruti’s Big EV Push

Maruti Suzuki has already confirmed an aggressive future product strategy involving hybrids, EVs and new-generation SUVs and MPVs. Apart from eVitara, the YMC electric MPV is expected to play an important role in expanding Maruti’s EV portfolio in India. If these spy shots are indeed of the YMC, it marks one of the earliest sightings of Maruti’s upcoming electric MPV on Indian roads. More details are expected to emerge in the coming months as testing intensifies.