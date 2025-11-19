2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Spied Testing – Could Get Under-Body CNG Tank

Maruti Suzuki has been working tirelessly to secure over 50% of the SUV market share in the country. The company is approaching a multi-pronged approach to achieve this goal. One of these prongs will be to increase its domination in B SUV segment. As a result of which, we can now see a 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift under testing. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Spied Testing

For the first time, the 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift has been spied testing on Indian roads. It had a CNG sticker on its rear windscreen, suggesting a CNG variant. It was fully camouflaged and left no opportunity for prying eyes to spot design differences it was concealing. These spy shots show 2026 Brezza from the rear.

It seems to be retaining the same LED tail light setup, rear shark fin antenna, roof rails, rear windshield and other elements. We can expect a new rear bumper with slight tweaks to establish a visual identity. Primary changes are likely to be at the front with a new grille and LED lighting elements.

Even the wheels look like they’re the same, but finished in a dark shade. The main takeaway is its CNG aspect as these spy shots show what looks like an underbody CNG tank. We first saw Maruti’s underbody CNG tank implementation with Victoris SUV, launched recently and a similar approach might have been implemented with Brezza.

What to expect?

On the inside, 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift might come with a set of new features to keep up with intensifying competition. These features might include a larger 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a TFT instrument cluster, ventilated seats, powered driver seats, premium audio, ambient lighting, rear sunshades and more.

It already has quite a lot of features and all of them might be carried over. These include a sunroof, a HUD, cruise control, automatic climate control, front and rear armrest, rear AC vents, 16-inch alloy wheels, auto-dimming IRVM and many more. Inclusion of Level-2 ADAS and rear disc brakes will push the safety envelope further. The same 1.5L NA Petrol engine might be carried over.

With buyer preferences shifting towards SUVs, Maruti Suzuki has witnessed a steady drop in sales and demand in A Segment vehicles. B Segment SUV (sub 4m), on the other hand, is a high-volume segment where the company seems to be betting big with Brezza facelift, which might launch some time next year.

Despite Brezza not enjoying the B Segment tax benefits owing to its 1.5L Petrol engine displacement, it has immense sales potential. Just last month (October 2025), Brezza sold 12,072 units, which trailed behind Mahindra XUV3XO, Kia Sonet, Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx and Tata Nexon which led the charts with 22,083 units.

