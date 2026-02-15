2026 Maruti Brezza Spied – New 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Larger Touchscreen

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to update Brezza for 2026, and after recent spy shots revealed the new underbody CNG implementation, fresh images now show what appears to be the petrol variant of the upcoming facelift. The biggest talking point this time is the presence of an all-new 6-speed manual gearbox — a first not just for Brezza, but potentially for the entire current Maruti portfolio.

Earlier test mules had confirmed that Brezza would adopt the brand’s new underbody S-CNG layout, first introduced with Victoris. That version focused on improving boot space practicality by relocating the CNG tank under the floor. Now, attention shifts to the petrol variant, which seems to be bringing major mechanical upgrades.

First 6-Speed Manual For Maruti?

Spy images indicate that the test mule is equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission. This is significant because all current Maruti cars on sale in India continue to use 5-speed manual gearboxes. Latest spy shots are credited to Harshit Makkar Vlogs.

Interestingly, back in 2018, there were reports suggesting Maruti Suzuki planned to gradually transition its lineup to 6-speed manual gearboxes. However, that move never materialised. With this latest Brezza test mule, it appears those plans may finally be back on track — with Brezza potentially becoming the first Maruti model in the current era to adopt a 6-speed manual unit. If introduced, the additional ratio could improve highway cruising efficiency, refinement and overall drivability — especially if paired with a more powerful engine option.

New 1.2L Turbo Petrol On The Cards?

Another key development is the possibility of an all-new engine with Brezza. Maruti offers their 1.2 liter NA petrol engine with the Swift and Dzire, but those come with 5 speed manual gearbox. This engine delivers about 80 bhp power and 112 Nm torque. There have been rumours that Maruti is planning to launch a turbo 1.2 L petrol engine based on this same 3 cylinder NA unit.

A 1.2L turbo engine would allow Brezza to qualify for the lower GST bracket applicable to cars under 1200cc, while still delivering more performance compared to existing 1.5 litre naturally aspirated alternative. This could also position Brezza more competitively against rivals offering turbo-petrol options. The 6 speed manual gearbox will help deliver better fuel efficiency in comparison to a 5 speed unit.

At present, Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 99 bhp and 137.1 Nm in petrol form, and 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm in CNG guise. The addition of a turbocharged option would significantly expand its appeal.

Interior Upgrades Spotted

The latest spy shots also reveal what appears to be a larger infotainment system. The current Brezza gets a 9-inch unit, but the updated model could feature a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen, in line with newer Maruti offerings. There may also be additional feature upgrades aimed at enhancing cabin appeal, potentially including ventilated seats and updated trim elements.

What About The CNG Variant?

As reported earlier, the 2026 Brezza CNG variant will adopt Maruti’s new underbody S-CNG layout, liberating significantly more usable boot space compared to the existing Brezza CNG. Unlike some rival twin-cylinder setups, Maruti’s approach uses a single large underbody tank, although the spare wheel is expected to be omitted.

Launch Timeline

With multiple near-production test mules spotted — some even without camouflage — launch of the 2026 Brezza update could happen soon. Maruti has a history of introducing model year updates quietly, and Brezza may follow a similar path. If the 6-speed manual and new 1.2L turbo engine make it to production, the 2026 Brezza could represent one of the most significant mechanical upgrades in Maruti’s recent history.