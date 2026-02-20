2026 Maruti Brezza Update Spied Without Camouflage – Launch Nearing?

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer by volume, is set to bring an updated version of its popular Brezza SUV. It contests in the country’s high-volume sub 4m SUV space and it is among the best-sellers. An update for a vehicle of this gravity and calibre is substantial for the Indian market as a whole.

Test mules of 2026 Brezza have been spotted on multiple occasions and it seems to be nearing launch. We say this because the latest spy shots from automotive enthusiast Kushagra Mittal shows a 2026 Brezza updated model without any camouflage under pre-launch testing. Here’s what the new spy shots show.

2026 Maruti Brezza Update Spied

Where exteriors design is concerned, Maruti Suzuki has kept it safe, as there doesn’t seem to be any exterior revisions at all. The latest spy shots and preceding spy shots all suggest same fascia and rear section with their designs intact along with same alloy wheel design along with similar body cladding and lighting elements.

Main changes are expected to be situated on the inside and under the bonnet. For starters, 2026 Maruti Brezza update is expected to come with a new and larger touchscreen infotainment screen. Speculations suggest the larger 10.2-inch screen seen with Victoris will make its way to Brezza and replace its 9-inch unit.

Another change expected to make its way from Victoris to Brezza is the under-body CNG cylinder. Instead of taking Tata Motors’ route of dual-cylinder CNG kits, Maruti Suzuki is cleverly repositioning its CNG cylinder under its floor, which liberates almost all of the originally determined cargo volume. Unlike Tata, this system does not give a spare wheel, though.

New Engine & Gearbox?

The main update with 2026 Maruti Brezza will be under the bonnet. Ever since Maruti Suzuki discontinued their 1.5L DDIS 225 Diesel engine, there hasn’t been any 6-speed manual gearbox options at all. After almost 6 years, a Maruti Suzuki vehicle will get a 6-speed manual gearbox, which was visible in previous spy shots.

Speculations also suggest Maruti Suzuki could launch new engine options with Brezza to make it comply with B Segment tax bracket. Currently, Brezza only gets a 1.5L 4-cylinder NA Petrol engine. With 2026 Maruti Brezza, the company might offer the 1.0L 3-cylinder Boosterjet Turbo Petrol engine. There is a possibility of a 1.2L NA Petrol engine with Brezza as well.

The company is supposedly working on a 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine as well. But the possibilities of it being under the bonnet of 2026 Brezza are meek. With these smaller engines, Brezza falls under the B Segment tax bracket and might bring much more attractive prices than the current model, which ranges between Rs 8.26 lakh and Rs 13.01 lakh (Ex-sh).