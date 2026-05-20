2026 Mercedes AMG GT 4 Door Coupe Debuts – 1169 bhp, 0 to 100 in 2.1s

The 2026 version of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has just debuted and it takes the bonkers slider to the max as it comes jam-packed to the gills with cutting-edge technology, features and equipment. This new model is like Mercedes’ biggest leap into the future, yet clinging on to experiences of the past. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Debuts

When compared to the outgoing V8 model, 2026 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe sits around 4cm lower, making it a 1,411 mm tall and 5,094 mm long vehicle with an air drag coefficient of 0.22 Cd. Kerb weight is 2,460 kg, owing to the massive 106 kWh battery pack (800V) promising up to 700 km of range on a single charge and is capable of 600 kW DC charging with 10-80% SOC in 11 minutes adding 460 km in 10 minutes.

There are two variations of this vehicle. GT 55 is rated at 816 bhp and can sprint to 100 km/h under 3 seconds. Then there is GT 63 which is rated at 1,169 bhp and 2,000 Nm torque, which can sprint to 100 km/h in 2.1 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 6.4 seconds. Peak power is unlocked in Boost mode which lasts for 63 seconds in GT 63. With optional Driver’s Package, both GT 55 and GT 63 can touch 300 km/h top speed.

2026 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is the world’s first production car to offer axial flux motors (from YASA) known for their compact form factor. Torque vectoring is present with this model and Merc has also given it faux V8 sounds along with haptics to simulate twin-clutch gearboxes. To further suck the car down on tarmac, there’s sophisticated and profound active aero trickery.

AMG Active Ride Control system employs a semi-active hydraulically interconnected suspension system. Then there is rear-wheel steering that can turn up to 6-degrees in opposite direction up to 80 km/h to reduce turning circle and then in the same direction above 80 km/h for sharper and stable high speed cornering. There’s enhanced cooling for sustained performance as well.

New Design Direction

In terms of design, Mercedes has taken a radical direction with 2026 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. For starters, it has an AMG grille with vertical illuminated stripes, three-pointed star LED signature for DRLs, flush door handles, swanky AMG wheels, sloping Coupe roofline, curvaceous rear design, connected LED tail lights with six three-pointed star LED signature, active spoiler, active diffuser and more.

On the inside, we can see a driver-centric approach for dashboard which houses three displays. Carbon fibre trims, exquisite materials including leather and Alcantara, AMG race control unit, 507L boot space, 62L frunk space and other attributes are notable too. Mercedes-Benz India is yet to confirm whether 2026 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe will launch in India or not.





















