2026 Mercedes Maybach S-Class Debuts – V8, V12, True Bespoke Luxury

Updates for the new 2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class are the most comprehensive in the 105-year history of the luxury sedan

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new 2026 Maybach S-Class with major updates and high-end customization options via the MANUFAKTUR program. Two engine options are on offer, V8 and V12, with the latter available only in select markets. The updated luxury sedan offers significant upgrades in terms of craftsmanship, digital experiences and cabin tranquillity. Let’s check out the details.

Illuminated accents, rose gold touches

New 2026 Mercedes Maybach S-Class gets an updated grille, which is 20% larger. Further enhancing the sedan’s presence is the illuminated grille surround. Other elements such as the ‘MAYBACH’ lettering, the standing Mercedes star and the Maybach emblem on the C-pillar are also illuminated. Signature rose gold accents can be seen on the twin-star headlamps.

Air inlet grilles at the front get the Maybach emblem in a chrome finish. The side sills integrate a light projector, which projects the Maybach name onto the ground when entering or exiting the sedan. Wheel options include a 20-inch polished forged wheel and an exclusive 21-inch MANUFAKTUR wheel featuring luxurious gold accents.

The wheels have a weighted floating star in the centre, which remains upright even when the vehicle is moving. This is achieved with the use of an advanced ball bearing mechanism. 2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has a new Night Series Exterior Package, offering shades in grey, black and white hues. For the first time, the sedan gets a Nautical Blue colour option. The Obsidian Black/Mojave Silver two-tone is also available. These are paired with dark chrome accents for a striking visual presence.

Interior updates, high-end customizations

2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has undergone extensive interior redesign, aimed at enhancing the sense of serenity and harmony. Everything from the steering wheel to the centre console has been updated. Ambient lighting has been updated, featuring ten colour themes, 199 LEDs and 64 individually selectable colours. These include the Rose Gold and Amethyst Glow, which are exclusive to Maybach.

Tech kit includes the fourth generation MBUX infotainment setup, featuring an integrated 14.4-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch passenger display. There is a 12.3-inch digital instrument screen as well, distinctively installed in an upright position. Rose gold touches can be seen across the instrument cluster and various other parts inside the cabin.

The new 2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has advanced systems such as a water-cooled supercomputer. Users can access the AI-powered MBUX Virtual Assistant, which integrates leading platforms such as ChatGPT 4o, Microsoft Bing Search and Google Gemini. MB.OS supports OTA updates, ensuring that the luxury sedan remains up-to-date at all times.

With the MANUFAKTUR customization platform, users can choose from more than 150 exterior shades and over 400 interior colours. Customization is also available for leather options and the shades for the decorative stitching. Various other interior elements can be personalized to suit individual tastes and preferences.

Performance

Two variants are on offer, the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 with the V8 petrol engine and the S 680 with the V12 petrol engine. The newly engineered 4.0-liter V8 biturbo (M 177 Evo) generates 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque. In comparison, the 6.0-liter V12 biturbo engine generates 621 hp and 900 Nm of torque. Both engines come with 4MATIC all-wheel drive and a 9-speed automatic transmission.







