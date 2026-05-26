2026 Mercedes S-Class Facelift Hybrid India Launch 15th June

While PHEV and petrol options are likely for S-Class facelift, it is not certain if the diesel option will be available

Earlier this year in January, Mercedes-Benz had unveiled the S-Class facelift for global markets. Launch in India is now confirmed for June 15th, 2026. The facelift model gets comprehensive updates across its exteriors and equipment. The facelift version of the flagship Mercedes sedan is expected to be a plug-in Hybrid version at launch, priced at around Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.4 crore. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Mercedes S-Class facelift – Exterior updates

A grander front fascia is noticeable, featuring an illuminated frame and a slatted grille design with chrome finished star elements. Headlamps are now larger and the integrated LED DRLs also get the three pointed star treatment. The front grille is now 20% larger, ensuring a more striking presence. Further enhancing the royal look is the illuminated Mercedes three pointed star logo on the bonnet.

Lighting setup of the 2026 S-Class facelift is also functionally updated, offering around 40% more illumination. This is made possible with the brand’s latest micro LED Digital Light tech. Side profile has been enhanced with a new design for the alloy wheels. At the rear, the luxury sedan gets edgy tail lamps with three-pointed star treatment. Multiple new colours have been introduced with the 2026 S-Class facelift, several of them sourced from the brand’s bespoke Manufaktur range.

Interior updates

Interiors of the 2026 Mercedes S-Class have undergone a major overhaul. The classic styled dashboard has been replaced with a more contemporary setup. Key highlights include a central 14.4 inch touchscreen, a 12.3 inch instrument console and a 12.3 inch passenger display. The digital systems are powered by the brand’s latest version (MB.OS) of the advanced MBUX digital platform.

A wide variety of functions can be accessed via the MBUX platform, covering even the powertrain and suspension. As a software defined vehicle (SDV), the S-Class can be easily upgraded via OTA updates. AI is also accessible, including interactions with a digital assistant. The facelift also gets Google-powered navigation and new features such as vehicle to everything (V2X).

Other highlights include digitally (and manually) adjustable AC vents, facial recognition, selfie option, video calls and active cabin monitoring. Mounted at the back of the front seats are 13.1 inch screens for rear passengers. Air suspension is standard, whereas active self-levelling suspension is being offered as an optional feature.

A 4.5 degree rear wheel steering is standard, whereas a 10 degree version is optional. Safety has been enhanced with a more comprehensive ADAS package. This setup now has more eyes and ears, comprising 10 cameras, 5 radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

New plug-in hybrid powertrain

For the Indian market, Mercedes will introduce the S-Class S 450e variant with EQ hybrid tech. The system comprises a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol inline six engine and an electric motor. Total system output is 435 hp and 680 Nm. The hybrid S-Class is equipped with a 22 kWh battery pack, allowing a pure electric range of around 100 km.

Mercedes S-Class hybrid utilizes a rear wheel drive setup. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. At a later date, the petrol variant is also expected to be launched. The engine is the same, but in place of the plug-in hybrid, the petrol variant uses a 48V mild hybrid setup. The petrol variant delivers 404 hp and 500 Nm. It has the 4Matic AWD system and can achieve 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds.