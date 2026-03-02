2026 Mercedes V-Class Extra LWB Launch Price Rs 1.4 Crore – Locally Assembled

Luxury MPV segment is growing in the Indian market and we now have quite a few choices too. Mercedes Benz, one of the leading luxury MPV manufacturers in the world, is re-entering India’s luxury MPV segment with the launch of 2026 V-Class Extra LWB (Long Wheelbase). The launch price is Rs 1.4 crore (Ex-sh) and we get two choices where powertrains are concerned. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Mercedes V-Class Launch

For India, Mercedes is only offering one LWB configuration (longest off three sold globally). This behemoth is only offered in AMG Line trim and measures 5,370 mm in length, 1,928 mm in width, 1,880 mm in height and has a 3,430 mm long wheelbase.

There are five exterior colour options to choose from. Metallic paint options include Sodalite Blue, Rock Crystal White, Obsidian Black and High-Tech Silver. Then we also have the non metallic paint option, which is Alpine Grey. For the interiors, Mercedes is offering a choice between Beige and Black options and both get Lugano Leather upholstery as standard.

Notable exterior elements include AMG Line specific grille with large 3-pointed star in the middle, AMG ventilation grilles in the bumper, adaptive Multibeam LED headlights, LED light strip around the grille, split tailgate which is also powered, electrically powered sliding doors, Mercedes logo projection puddle lamps, LED tail lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, massive window area and more.

Enter the world of luxury!

Things get more interesting on the inside where we see acres (or Hectares, even) of space. Dashboard is a simple unit with a large central infotainment screen and then a digital TFT instrument cluster with controls on the steering wheel. Gear selector is on the steering column and allows 2026 V-Class to not have a central tunnel between front occupants. Front seats are powered with memory and ventilated, with extendable thigh support.

More attention is given to rear seats, which matters more in a luxury MPV like 2026 V-Class. Mercedes is offering three-row seating with six front-facing seats as standard where 2nd row gets luxury lounge seats and bucket seats in third row. These lounge seats and bucket seats are configurable allowing users to set up a remote meeting room facing each other. Or even remove the bucket seats entirely and push the lounge seats at the back to liberate space, to accommodate a pet, maybe.

All three row seats get ventilation function, which is a first for the Indian market. Lounge seats are the main takeaway here, which get features like massage, extendable calf support, deployable cup holders and individual wireless charging pads. 2nd row and 3rd row occupants get their own dedicated sun blinds and AC vents, as part of 2026 Mercedes V-Class’ triple-zone climate control.

V300 Petrol, V300d Diesel

There’s also a Burmester sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, heat insulating glass, 7 airbags, 360-degree cameras, driver attention monitoring, sophisticated ADAS suite, standard air suspension and more. Powering the 2026 Mercedes V-Class are two engines – a 2.0L Petrol unit (V300) with 48V Mild Hybrid system and for buyers who wish to attempt 1,000+ km on a single tank, Merc offers a 2.0L Diesel unit (V300d) as well. Prices of both engine options are same, Rs 1.4 crore ex-sh introductory. Bookings are now open.