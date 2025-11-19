2026 MG Hector Facelift Spied Testing – Will Rival XUV700, Harrier, Scorpio

JSW MG Motor India has had a successful stint in the country’s electric car segment. With vehicles like Comet EV, ZS EV and Windsor EV, MG Motor has propelled into the leaderboard of India’s EV space. The company now aims to up its game in ICE SUV segment and is working on a refreshed Hector SUV.

Spy shots of 2026 MG Hector facelift have emerged, thanks to automotive enthusiast Milit Shah who spotted it near MG’s Vadodara plant. This particular test mule had partial camouflage, suggesting a subtle design refresh and not an outright generational change. Let’s take a closer look at the details.

2026 MG Hector Facelift Spied Testing

The mid-size SUV segment (D SUV) has been heating up for some time and there have been new entrants with both ICE and EV powertrains. MG Hector has been one of the stalwarts of D SUV segment and the last update it received was a major facelift at the beginning of the calendar year 2023.

Now, MG Motor is poised to launch a refresh to Hector in 2026. Road testing for the same has been commenced now and this is the first ever instance of 2026 MG Hector facelift sighting. Going by the concentration of camouflage, one can expect a refreshed fascia with a new grille along with new front and rear bumpers.

Sheet metal and lighting elements are not camouflaged and look like they are identical to the current model. The sleek LED DRLs that double up as LED turn indicators, LED headlight setup, radar position for ADAS, bonnet and other elements are likely to be carried over. One can also expect a new rear bumper as well with a slight redesign.

What to expect?

There seems to be a new set of alloy wheels with 2026 MG Hector facelift and it could be 19-inchers in size to match what rivals from Tata are offering. Speaking of, 2026 Hector facelift will lock horns with Tata Harrier and Safari, Mahindra XUV700 (could be renamed XUV7XO) and Scorpio, and others. Same powertrains (1.5L Turbo Petrol and 2.2L Turbo Diesel) might be carried over.

There might be a few feature additions too. For starters, one can expect front and rear ventilated seats with 2026 Hector facelift along with an 14-inch portrait style infotainment screen with improved touch response and maybe a few physical buttons for climate control. We also wish Hector Diesel to get as many ADAS features as it can and probably a Diesel Auto variant as well.

Lacking Sales

With the new 2026 MG Hector, the company seems to be aiming for better sales prospects than what current model is able to manage right now. In the past 12 months, MG Hector sales has seen a downward spiral with October 2025 being the lowest at just 225 units sold.

Within the past 12 months, MG managed to sell 8,414 units, down from 21,474 units from a year before, losing 13,060 units in volume YoY. Sales peaked in December 2024 as it sold 1,373 units. In calendar year 2025, sales peaked in May 2025 with 1,098 units sold. There was YoY sales de-growth across the table in the past 12 months. The new 2026 MG Hector facelift might bring better sales prospect.