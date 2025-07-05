2026 MG5 Sedan Debuts With CNY 60k (Rs 7.1 Lakh) Launch Price

The executive sedan segment in India is currently in a major transformational phase. Once C segment offerings have grown in size and the D1 segment sedans like Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Skoda Octavia, VW Jetta and Hyundai Elantra have vanished altogether.

But here’s a D1 segment sedan from MG Motor that has just been updated to MY26 version in China, which is making a lot of buzz. We’re talking about the 2026 MG5 sedan that has just went on sale in China for a starting price of CNY 59,900, which roughly translates to about Rs 7.1 lakh before taxes. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 MG5 Sedan Goes On Sale

In Dragonland, if one doesn’t aspire to own a Hongqi L5, car prices are generally in an affordable bracket. Chinese Government’s continued tax exemptions for NEV makers is understood, but the price wars have ensured that even the ICE vehicles are quite affordable. The just updated 2026 MG5 sedan is a stark example of this.

Priced between CNY 59,900 (approx Rs 7.1 lakh) and CNY 69,900 (approx Rs 8.3 lakh), 2026 MG5 sedan continues to be a value proposition with its sensational design and stylish fastback silhouette. With the 2026 model, MG5 sedan has gotten even more striking, especially in this lovely Orange shade. Other colour options include Grey, White and Red.

Dimensionally, 2026 MG5 measures 4,715 mm in length, 1,842 mm in width, 1,480 mm in height and boasts a 2,680 mm long wheelbase. Safety is reinforced with 65% use of high-strength steel, 6 airbags and other features. The design is more aggressive, this time around that comes together quite nicely with its ethos and performance.

At the front, we can see an expansive polygonal grille with vertical slats, sleek LED headlight setup, muscular bonnet lines, massive C-shaped elements in front bumper, large alloy wheels with stylish design and an aggressive front splitter. Towards the sides, we can see coupe sloping roofline that ends in a subtle ducktail spoiler at the rear, where dual exhausts, sporty bumpers and sleek LED tail lights grab attention.

Features, Powertrains

On the inside, 2026 MG5 sedan gets a new Orange / Black colour theme with leatherette and fabric upholstery. Dashboard layout and overall interiors are the same as its predecessor. 12.3-inch infotainment screen and instrument cluster, a 3-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, premium audio and other features are notable.

2026 MG5 is offered in 1.5L and 1.5T engine options. The former is rated at 127 bhp of peak power and 158 Nm, mated to a CVT. Top speed is 180 km/h and fuel efficiency is 15.67 km/l. The latter gets more performance at 178 bhp and 285 Nm, mated to a 7-speed DCT with 200 km/h top speed, 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.9 seconds and promises 15.5 km/l.