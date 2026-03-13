2026 Nissan X-Trail N-Trek Debuts – Gets Rugged Design, ePower Hybrid Engine

Nissan X-Trail needs no introduction globally and is even on sale in India. This premium SUV has been on of the most notable SUV nameplates in the world and has a huge fan following. For 2026, Nissan has just re-introduced the N-Trek version of X-Trail which gets unique styling cues for a more rugged and outdoor appeal. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Nissan X-Trail N-Trek Debuts

X-Trail N-Trek version was on sale till 2024 and has now returned in 2026 with a unique front design of its own. The new 2026 X-Trail N-Trek has been positioned between N-Connecta and Tekna trim levels and it aims to appeal to buyers who are into outdoor activities like mountain biking or skiing, among others.

Where pricing is concerned, 2026 X-Trail starts from GBP 38,220 in UK and the just introduced 2026 X-Trail N-Trek version starts from GBP 43,310. With today’s currency exchange rates, they translate into Rs 46.81 lakh and Rs 53 lakh, respectively. Standard 2026 X-Trail is offered in Acenta Premium, N-Connecta and Tekna trims, while Tekna+ trim level is discontinued.

Standard 2026 X-Trail gets a few updates too. On the outside, it gets two new colour options in the form of Sukomo Blue and Coastal Dune. In terms of features and equipment, Standard 2026 Nissan X-Trail gets an update in the form of new parking cameras, new Google OS which was seen in Qashqai and upgraded interior material quality.

N-Trek Exclusive Elements

The most notable update with 2026 Nissan X-Trail is the re-introduction of N-Trek trim level, which was last offered in 2024. At the front, N-Trek trim gets a dedicated grille, which is finished in gloss black and gets three White contrasted slots at the top. Nissan logo is finished in Red and gets contrasting bright highlights in its lower bumper.

Similar contrasting elements can be seen on gloss black finished wheels and even here, Nissan logo is contrasted. On the inside, we get a Blacked-out interior theme with N-Trek and it bright highlights can be seen in stitching on dashboard, door trims and centre console. Seat upholstery is sort of a dark navy blue colour.

Because 2026 Nissan X-Trail N-Trek trim is curated for off-road, lifestyle and outdoor activity enthusiasts, the company is offering waterproof material on the seat upholstery. There are rubber floor mats too, which can be washed easily. Also, the boot liner is reversible with N-Trek, which comes in handy.

Powering the 2026 X-Trail is Nissan’s ePower Series Hybrid powertrain that is rated 201 bhp of peak power and FWD with lower variants and 210 bhp of peak power and AWD with higher variants. It has to be noted that the 1.5L mild hybrid engine is discontinued with 2026 X-Trail.