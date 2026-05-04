2026 QJ SRV 300 Launch Price 3.29 L – New Equipment, Rs 32K Hike

QJ Motor India has been operating in the country under the Adishwar Auto Ride India’s (AARI) umbrella, in which we can also see brands like Keeway. One of the notable QJ Motor offerings in India is SRV 300, which has just received an update for 2026 model year in terms of its features and equipment.

There has been a revision to its pricing, in correlation to the added equipment, where we can see a hike in its Ex-sh price of around Rs 32k. There are new colour schemes along with revised aesthetics with 2026 QJ SRV 300. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 QJ SRV 300 Launch Price

After updating the Keeway V302C (also under AARI), Aadishwar Auto Ride India has turned its gaze towards QJ Motor brand and has launched 2026 version of SRV 300. This is a retro styled cruiser motorcycle with comfortable ergonomics for touring enthusiasts and the main party piece of this bike is that it comes with a V-Twin engine, which is rare in this price range.

Speaking of price, updated 2026 QJ SRV 300 costs Rs 3.29 lakh (Ex-sh), which is an increment of around Rs 32k over its preceding model. If we look at SRV 300’s price history in India, it was first launched at Rs 3.19 lakh and was reduced to 2.97 lakh after GST 2.0 reforms and now the updated 2026 model has been priced at Rs 3.29 lakh (all prices Ex-sh).

It is offered in 2 colour options – Red and Black. Red has a glossy finish and Black has a matte finish. With the updated 2026 QJ SRV 300, we can see an all-new exhaust system with two end canisters, vertically stacked on top of each other. The decals on the bodywork are revised for MY26 version too.

What else is new?

Another major update to 2026 model is the revised digital instrument cluster. It continues to radiate retro vibes with its classic cruiser format design. It runs on 16-inch front and 15-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped with 120-section front and 150-section rear tyres.? The fuel tank is 13.5L and the bike weighs 164 kg.

Seat height is low at 700 mm, typical of a cruiser and the minimum ground clearance is 160 mm. There are disc brakes at both ends, mated to a dual-channel ABS setup. The bike is suspended on USD telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. It gets LED lighting and a small headlight cowl.

2026 QJ SRV 300 continues to be powered by the same 296cc V-Twin SOHC 4V/cyl liquid cooled engine as before and it generates 30.3 bhp of peak power and 26 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The power is sent to rear wheel via a chain drive and not a belt drive.