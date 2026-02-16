2026 RE Continental GT 650 Launch Timeline Leaked – Better Equipment Expected

With bikes like the 650 twins, Super Meteor and Shotgun, Royal Enfield dominates the 500cc+ motorcycle segment

Royal Enfield’s most notable moment in 2026 is expected to be the debut of its new 750cc range. Apart from that, Royal Enfield is also expected to launch the updated version of the Continental GT 650. The bike is likely to get a range of functional updates in addition to some cosmetic touch-ups and new colours. Let’s check out the details.

2026 RE Continental GT 650 – What to expect?

One of the key updates for 2026 Continental GT 650 could be an improved suspension setup. While the basic suspension layout will be retained, the bike could get new or improved units at the front and rear. In its current form, the Continental GT 650 has 41 mm telescopic forks with 110 mm of travel.

At the rear, the twin gas charged shock absorbers with adjustable preload have 88 mm of travel. There have been instances where some users have pointed out soft and under-damped front forks. In comparison, the rear twin-gas-charged shocks may feel stiff at times. Such issues could be resolved with the 2026 Continental GT 650.

With the updated Continental GT 650, the braking apparatus could also be optimized. The bike could get twin discs at the front to enhance overall braking performance. The current model utilises single 320 mm and 240 mm discs at the front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. There could be other updates as well, aligned with efforts to improve overall user experience.

In addition to functional updates, the 2026 Continental GT 650 could also get new colours and updated graphics. Existing colour options include Slipstream Blue, Apex Grey, Rocker Red, British Racing Green and Mr Clean. While the blue and grey variants have alloy wheels, the other colour variants are equipped with wire-spoke wheels. It remains to be seen if these combinations are refreshed as well with the updated model.

Same engine

2026 Continental GT 650 will continue with the existing 648 cc engine in the same format as the current model. The inline twin cylinder, SOHC unit generates 47 PS and 52.3 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox. The bike uses a steel tubular, double cradle frame for durability, structural rigidity and stable handling at high speeds.

Even though Royal Enfield will soon begin a new chapter with its 750cc range, the 650 twins will continue to command the same respect and admiration they enjoy today. Accessibility is a key driving factor for the 650 twins, which will be difficult to match with the upcoming 750cc bikes. The latter could get more premium features and could be targeted at a different segment of users.

Royal Enfield’s first 750cc bike could be the Continental GT 750, which was showcased at 2025 EICMA. The Himalayan 750 was also showcased at the event. Continental GT-R 750 has also been spotted on road tests. Royal Enfield could introduce the Continental GT 750 later this year, around the festive season. Himalayan 750 is expected to be launched at 2026 EICMA. The updated Continental GT 650 is expected in the fourth quarter of CY2026.

Source