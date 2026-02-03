2026 RE Guerrilla 450 Colour Palette Updated – 3 Shades Discontinued

Royal Enfield made a big leap in terms of technology and equipment with its Sherpa 450 platform. Even though Himalayan 450 was the first to debut this platform, Guerrilla 450 was supposed to take the sales forward, but was not the case as the pricier Himalayan 450 continued to bring more volumes.

Guerrilla 450 has three variants – Analogue, Dash and Flash. Depending on the variant, Royal Enfield offered a choice of seven colours. Fast forwarding to February 2026, Royal Enfield has discontinued three of its seven colours, making the overall colour palette smaller. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 RE Guerrilla 450 Colour

While the company has not mentioned a reason behind this step, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 now has four colours only, as three colours were just discontinued. This might be a step to make the purchasing process smoother for buyers, eliminating colourways that garnered less demand than others.

These include Yellow Ribbon, Playa Black and Gold Dip. This leaves just four colours in Guerrilla 450’s palette. Smoke Silver with Analogue variant priced at Rs 2.56 lakh (Ex-sh), Peix Bronze and Shadow Ash with Dash variant priced at Rs 2.67 lakh (Ex-sh) and Brava Blue with Flash variant priced at Rs 2.72 lakh (Ex-sh).

It has to be noted that Yellow Ribbon has been de-listed on Royal Enfield’s website effective immediately. However, Playa Black and Gold Dip are still listed on the website. This could be due to existing stock at dealers and once the stocks are exhausted, RE might de-list the other two colours from Guerrilla 450’s palette.

Any other changes?

Other than the discontinuation of three of its colours, Guerrilla 450 continues to be the same in terms of its mechanicals, features and equipment. It is still powered by the single cylinder Sherpa 450 engine, which displaces 452cc with liquid-cooling and a DOHC 4V/cyl head. It generates around 40 bhp and 40 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Where equipment is concerned, Guerrilla 450 misses out on USD front forks, despite its Roadster positioning, something which Himalayan 450 ADV gets. Wheels are alloy units, 17-inchers at both ends and there are disc brakes at both ends too. Notably, Guerrilla 450 has a 160-section rear tyre, which none of its rivals offer.