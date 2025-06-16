2026 RE Super Meteor 650 Spied Testing – New Features Likely

After the Thunderbird 500, Super Meteor 650 was Royal Enfield’s first attempt at a low-slung long distance cruiser motorcycle. It has seen great success as it packs new-age components, while still offering a retro charm the brand is synonymous with. Now, there is a new Super Meteor 650 spied testing abroad that could bring new features. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 RE Super Meteor 650 Spied

With the launch of 650 platform, Royal Enfield has firmly held the 500cc+ motorcycle segment in its iron fist with an almost consistent 90%+ market share. While 650 Twins (Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650) constitute the chunk of 650cc sales for Royal Enfield, Super Meteor 650 sales are not bad either.

To boost sales and give this motorcycle a thorough update, Royal Enfield seems to be working on a refreshed model. This new Super Meteor 650 might launch in 2026 and it is expected to pack a comprehensive range of updates to keep this motorcycle well-kitted and appealing to target demographic.

As seen in the new spy shots from abroad, 2026 RE Super Meteor 650 seems to be retaining its design and appeal intact. We can see the same wheels, fuel tank, side body panels, seats and other components as current model. So much so that Royal Enfield has not even bothered to camouflage it to conceal its identity. Like hiding in plain sight.

We can see some testing equipment strapped to its subframe, replacing its pillion seat. The company is likely to be recording data for further analysis, suggesting that there may be a re-tune of its 650cc engine. Currently, this 650cc engine develops 46.3 bhp of peak power at 7,250 RPM and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 RPM.

One particular update could boost the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650’s appeal considerably is the addition of Tripper Dash which gets Google Maps support and music control. This would completely transform user experience and is more apt for a long distance cruiser than the tiny Tripper screen offered with current model.

Is It 750cc?

Looking at a new test mule of a 2026 RE Super Meteor 650, one might wonder whether it is a Super Meteor 750 under testing. However, that is highly unlikely as this particular test mule has production-spec body panels that clearly reads Super Meteor 650.

Also, Royal Enfield’s upcoming 750cc lineup are expected to come with dual disc brake setup as seen with Interceptor 750, Continental GT 750 and Himalayan 750 test mules. This dual disc setup is absent in the 2026 RE Super Meteor 650 test mule.

