2026 Renault Duster First Drive Review – Rivals Beware!

If there is one vehicle or nameplate that defines Renault’s journey in India, it has to be Duster. Launched in 2012, it kick-started the monocoque C-segment SUV space in the 4.3m range. What began with Duster has now grown significantly, with over a dozen contenders today, making it one of the highest volume segments in the Indian auto industry.

Now, this iconic nameplate makes a comeback in the form of 2026 Renault Duster. Renault claims this to be the most premium and best-equipped Duster yet. We drove the new Duster across Dehradun, Rishikesh and Tehri during the national media drive, and here’s what we think about it.

2026 Renault Duster First Drive Review

It was unveiled on January 26th, 2026, and the launch happened on March 17th for a starting price of Rs 10.29 lakh (Ex-sh) with R Pass, which is still valid till 31st March, 2026. Kudos to Renault India for launching the vehicle before the media drives commenced. We drove the new Duster TCe 160 MT (1.3L Turbo Petrol) on 18th March in Dehradun.

Trim hierarchy starts with Authentic, followed by Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and the top-spec Iconic trim. There are three powertrain options to choose from, thus spawning around 22 standard variants with 2026 Duster. There are six monotone shades to choose from – Mountain Jade Green, Stealth Black, Sunset Red, River Blue, Pearl White and Moonlight Silver.

Even though Mountain Jade Green is the hero colour with 2026 Duster, we thought Pearl White looked the best. Where design is concerned, Duster is a handsome machine and has a butch stance. 18-inch wheels and 225-section tyres further add to this effect. There’s something about it that attracts eyeballs and we saw this happen first hand in Dehradun.

The front fascia has a bold Duster badging instead of a Renault logo. It has a dominating appeal accentuated by its sizeable headlights, sleek LED DRLs (not connected), bull-bar like faux skid plate, air intakes below headlights, fog lights below them, a flat clamshell bonnet with a lot of muscular creases and power bulges, thick wheel arch cladding, roof rails and connected LED tail lights.

Side silhouette is like a textbook SUV which lends it a dominating and butch road presence. Rear door handle is on the pillars, which is an interesting choice while front door handles are conventional. There are no request sensors as Duster has proximity based lock and unlock functions. Duster’s key is the sleekest in its segment, but nowhere as sleek as Captur’s key.

Interior & Equipment

On the inside, new Renault Duster has a sense of occasion that you can’t fully explain in words, but need to experience first hand. There’s a carbon fibre effect panel on dashboard and door panels, followed by a metallic silver accent and soft touch elements finished in Green shade with Yellow contrasting stitching. Even the stitching is not conventional and gets a wavy pattern. Iconic Launch Edition gets fancy floor mats with geological terrain patterns.

The Green and Black colour combination extends to the seat upholstery too and we can also see some Yellow piping along with Yellow stitching. Dashboard is dominated by a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with built in Google services including Maps. Below it are a row of tactile physical buttons for dual-zone climate control and other attributes. Behind the steering wheel, we still get a media control stalk which is very convenient.

We just wished the Arkamys-tuned music system packed a little more punch, especially in the base frequencies. Power window switches (all-four auto up/down) are well damped, have two stages in actuation with a metallic accent for a luxury car feel. Buttons on steering wheel were properly tactile and clicky. Renault is offering Qi2 wireless charging pad too, which has a magnetic built into it for proper alignment and fast charging capability as per Qi2 standards.

Interior cabin lights are LEDs and they are triggered by capacitive touch, like in a luxury car. Special mention has to go for the 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster, which has some of the nicest infographics and animations in the segment and some of the highest configurability, even allowing for a large-screen Google Maps view.

Both front seats are electrically operated, ventilated and have adjustable lumbar support. Even the co-driver seat has electric seat height adjust, which is quite rare in this segment. Both front sun visors get vanity mirrors and lights too. Features like a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, Type-C ports, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, Level-2 ADAS with adaptive cruise control, 360 degree camera, front and rear armrests, ISOFIX seat mounts are notable too.

Space & Practicality

Duster has always been a spacious vehicle and the new 2026 model is no different. It has more than adequate space for front row occupants even for people as large as I am (182 cm tall). Steering wheel is nice to hold and the headroom is more than adequate. I could see the bonnet even when seat height was at its lowest position, which lends confidence to drive in tight spaces.

Second row seats are quite accommodating too with more than sufficient head room and leg room. Seat bench recline angle and the under-thigh support is just right too. We just wished Renault had carved out a little more knee room. Headline figure for boot space is 700L when you load it till the roof. Rear parcel shelf is in two parts and only one part goes up with the tailgate. Speaking of tailgate, it is a powered unit, which only Sierra and Curvv currently offer.

Similar to Captur, new Duster also has all its tools neatly hidden inside a closed cavity. Unlike Captur, there is no spare wheel, at least not with the Launch Edition variant we drove. There are a few hooks and a boot lamp for practicality. Boot floor is flat and the overall shape is squarish, making it more accommodating.

Drive & Dynamics

Renault Duster has been one of the most, if not, the most anticipated car launches for Indian market in 2026. From what we experienced so far, the wait was probably worth it. We say this because the new Duster is an absolute delight to drive and a proper driver’s car too. We only drove the 1.3L TCe 160 Turbo Petrol engine in and around the hilly and mesmerizing Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Because we were driving in Dehradun with excellent air quality, we had the windows rolled down which made us realise just how well this engine can sing. The engine is thoroughly refined as it is a 4-cylinder unit and it packs a nice turbocharger. With throttles, this turbo spools up with a nice whistle and when you lift up the throttle, there is a satisfying turbo blowoff sound too. Turbo noises can get addictive if you have a mental age of 9, like me.

The engine has oodles of performance with 160 PS and 280 Nm, despite displacing only 1.3L. Acceleration is brisk and this engine is fairly eager to revv. We felt like the manual gearbox could have been better tuned as the difference between 2nd and 3rd gear is quite tall. It is not noticeable on highways when you’re in higher gears and accelerating gradually. But in hilly roads around Dehradun, one can easily notice that 2nd gear has too much torque and 3rd gear is not adequate.

Also, the clutch calibration for manual gearbox could have been better. The bite from this pedal starts very early on and it will get some getting used to. Higher gears in lower speeds without clutch and throttle inputs is impossible. The 6-speed DCT would be a better fit for city and on hilly roads. It has to be noted that only the DCT variants get rear disc brakes, electronic parking brake and the full range of ADAS features.

Renault has always gotten the suspension setup right and new Duster is no different. There is a little dead-centre in the steering geometry. Other than that, new Duster is a thoroughly enjoyable car. It is a proper driver’s car and it handles commendably. It can be hustled around in corners too, something which we found out real quick in Dehradun roads. Bump absorption is excellent and the segment’s highest 212 mm ground clearance did not give us any issues.

Should You Buy One?

The new Renault Duster comes closer to perfection than most others in this highly competitive segment. For starters, it looks objectively right and Renault India has learned from the Captur. It has the largest claimed boot space and highest ground clearance in this segment. On the inside, it has just the right amount of features and equipment to appeal to majority of the target demographic.

Built-in Google services is a boon to conserve your phone’s battery and the TFT cluster is among the nicest to use. Duster has a proper European car appeal from the inside and even feels properly plush and premium. We felt that that Duster is among the best put-together in this segment too as we didn’t hear any rattles from dashboard and door trims on Dehradun’s broken patches of roads. It rides well and has oodles of performance.

It is not all sunshine for the new Duster. We wished the music system had more bass and there was a little more knee room for second row occupants. The manual gearbox could have been better tuned for this engine and there could have been rear sunshades. Diesel is still not obsolete in this segment and a Diesel Duster could be tempting.

Pricing is icing on the cake with Renault Duster. With R Pass, Duster can be had for as low as Rs 10.29 lakh (Ex-sh). Duster even offers a Turbo engine as standard too, which most of its rivals do not. You don’t have to be a genius to realise that there is more to like about the new Duster and negligible criticisms. So, if you had Duster in your mind and do not want a Diesel, you should probably go right ahead and buy one.





