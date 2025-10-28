2026 Renault Duster India Launch Date Announced – 26th January

There have been many traditional ladder-frame SUVs in India, but there are a few monocoque SUVs that truly democratised SUVs to the masses. One such legend is Renault Duster, which practically birthed the 4.2m to 4.4m SUV space, which today, is the most contested and sought-after segment in the country.

From its first launch in 2012, Renault Duster has been one of the strongest nameplates in India. Renault India is re-launching this icon and a launch date has been set. 2026 Renault Duster will be launched on 26th January, which is India’s Republic Day.

2026 Renault Duster India Launch Date

Around 25% of all passenger 4W vehicles sold in India today, fall under the 4.2m to 4.4m SUV segment, which currently has 12 contenders. This is the very segment Renault Duster birthed, but has been AWOL for a long time. Now, Renault India has announced an official re-entry of Duster on 26th January, 2025.

Soon after Duster launch, Nissan Motor India may launch a badge engineered version in the form of Tekton, which has been teased officially. Duster will be the 13th and Nissan Tekton 14th contenders in 4.2m to 4.4m SUV segment and are likely to make an impact here, owing to their size and presence. 7-Seater versions of these SUVs are on the cards as well.

They will lock horns with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Tata Curvv, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen Basalt and Aircross SUV. Testing for Renault Duster has been underway for quite a while now and a launch date has finally been drafted.

Duster will be Renault India’s flagship product, while Tekton will be Nissan Motor India’s flagship locally manufactured product. Turbo Petrol, NA Petrol and Hybrid engines are expected to power these SUVs. AWD setup is expected to be in the package with higher variants. Size and the iconic Duster nameplate are likely to work in this SUV’s favour along with an attractive price tag.

Statement from Renault India

Speaking on the occasion, Stephane Deblaise, CEO Renault Group India said “Renault Duster is more than just a name – it’s a true legend. A symbol of adventure, reliability and innovation, its comeback shows our commitment to the Indian market and our desire to offer vehicles that meet the needs of our customers. New Renault Duster will rely on its iconic heritage while adopting a modern design, advanced technology and enhanced performance.”