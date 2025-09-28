2026 Renault Duster Spied With Triple Screen Dash In New Spy Shots ?

As of now, the new-gen Duster is not offered with a triple-screen dashboard in any global market

New-gen Duster has been well-received across international markets, primarily for its sporty styling, premium features and range of powertrain options. However, something even more special may be needed for India, in view of the highly competitive compact SUV segment. This is especially true for the tech department, which has a significant influence on consumer decision-making. Recent spy shots reveal the new-gen Duster with features that could be exclusive for the Indian market. Let’s take a closer look.

New Duster triple screen spied

As can be seen in the image, there’s a middle screen and a third screen on the left side of the dashboard. This is a relatively new approach in car design, where the third screen is exclusively for the front passenger. It ensures easy accessibility to various functions and entertainment options and minimizes driver distraction.

While a triple screen layout and similar setups were originally seen with luxury cars, this feature is expected to get more mainstream in the coming years. A relevant example is Mahindra XEV 9e, which already has a triple screen dashboard. Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 facelift is also expected to get a triple screen dash. Same is true for the upcoming Tata Sierra.

In the compact SUV segment, the new Renault Duster has to manage formidable rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate and Maruti Victoris. However, none of these currently have a triple screen layout. Even the new Duster does not have this option in any of the global markets.

If Duster comes with this option in India, it will be a segment-first feature. While it may not impress every buyer, it could still strengthen the SUV’s positioning in the Indian market. Across international markets, the new-gen Duster is offered with a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch digital cluster. Other key features include dual-zone AC, wireless smartphone mirroring and OTA updates.

In terms of safety, the new Duster has scored a modest 3-star rating in Euro NCAP crash tests. Safety kit includes features like 6-airbags, rear camera, rear parking sensors, 360° camera and electronic stability control. ADAS package includes features like blind spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist.

New Renault Duster – Powertrain options

It is not known exactly which engine options will be available in India. However, it has been confirmed that Duster and its 7-seater version (Bigster / Boreal) will both get strong hybrid powertrain options. Petrol variants will be launched first in India, followed by the strong hybrid models.

In Europe, the Duster is sold under the Dacia brand. The full hybrid powertrain on offer in Europe comprises a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors. The petrol engine generates 94 hp, whereas one of the electric motors that drives the wheels is a 49 hp unit. The other electric motor serves as a high-voltage starter generator. Combined power output of the Duster strong hybrid variant is 140 hp.

Across international markets, new Duster is also available with mild-hybrid 2WD and mild-hybrid with 4×4 setup. A bi-fuel LPG + petrol option is also available. Renault is also working on the EV version of the new Duster, which could be launched in 2027 across global markets. In India, the new Duster could be launched later this year or sometime in 2026.