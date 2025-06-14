2026 Renault Kiger Front Design Leaked – Triber Facelift Spied Too

Renault India has been on a transformational phase which is yet to unravel. The company has a lot on the table right now, where future vehicles are concerned. For starters, Renault is prepping Duster and Bigster for India and has also confirmed Hybrid versions of these vehicles soon after the ICE ones.

While Duster and Bigster along with their Hybrid counterparts are further in time, Renault will launch midlife facelifts of Triber and Kiger. Both of these have never been updated design-wise, since they were launched. The recent spy shots give us a hint as to what we can expect from these vehicles. Let’s take a closer look.

Renault Triber and Kiger Facelift

At the lower end of sub 4m segment (price-wise), we have Renault Kiger SUV and Triber MPV. In fact, Renault Triber is the only sub 4m monocoque MPV in India, since Datsun Redi Go+ was discontinued. Both Triber and Kiger are on the verge of a mid-life facelift that are aimed to position them better in their respective segments.

As seen in the recent spy shots, there are some interesting elements like square rear LED tail lights that are likely to be temporary make-shift units and not final components. These make-shift tail lights are more pronounced on Kiger facelift than they are on Triber facelift. Both vehicles are wrapped with camouflage to conceal their design changes.

There seems to be new wheel designs for both Triber facelift and Kiger facelift, as part of this update. Front design of Triber facelift is not clearly visible in these recent and past spy shots, Kiger facelift’s front design can somewhat be seen in recent spy shots.

2026 Renault Kiger Front Design

For starters, there is a large grill in the centre now, which is not present with current model. Above this larger grille, there appears to be a smaller grille that could feature RENAULT lettering like on Duster. Bonnet shut line is now flat without any intrusions for Renault logo. LED DRL signature is likely to get slightly streamlined, while carrying an overall similar design.

Headlight setup might be similar to current model, which has a triple barrel LED reflector setup, laid out horizontally. For the first time, Renault is offering fog lights with Kiger and we hope they also have cornering functions like the Captur did. C-shaped LED tail lights stay the same.

Powering 2026 Kiger and 2026 Triber are likely to be the same powertrains. Which is a 1.0L 3-cylinder unit offered in either naturally aspirated or turbocharged state. Triber only gets NA Petrol options, while Kiger gets both NA Petrol and Turbo options. Depending on the configuration, 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT and CVT gearbox options will be offered.

Also read – Renault Kwid EV spied in India

Source