2026 Renault Kwid EV 1st Ever Spy Shots Leak From Brazil – One For India?

Renault Kwid has been a popular product in many markets including India. Currently in its 1st Gen facelifted avatar, Renault Kwid has been a notable offering at the entry-level crossover segment. Now, there is an electric version brewing in the background and is also being tested in India with heavy camouflage. But it has been spied without camouflage for the first time in Brazil. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Renault Kwid EV

Renault Kwid EV is a generalised term and as it is known by many names globally. In China, it is called Renault City K-ZE. It is called Renault Kwid E-Tech in Brazil. In Europe, it is called Dacia Spring Electric. There are off-springs of Renault City K-ZE in China like Venucia e30, Aeolus EX1, Fengshen EX1, Dongfeng EV EX1 Pro and Dongfeng EX1 Nano Box.

Leaving aside the Chinese versions, we have 2024 Dacia Spring (Electric removed from name) with a new generation body and styling. There was never a Renault version of this vehicle spied until now. In Brazil, Renault will replace older Kwid E-Tech with Renault E-Kwid, which is a generational upgrade for Brazilian market and is expected to launch in India too.

As per a report by Autos Segredos dated June 15 2025, Renault is reportedly stocking up next-gen E-Kwid units in Brazil ahead of the launch expected to happen in 2nd half of 2025. These units are reportedly imported into Brazil from the company’s manufacturing facilities in China.

These are the first ever examples of next gen E-Kwid with Renault badging. Same is expected to launch in India as testing has already begun. Everything looks the same, except for Renault logo replacing Dacia logo, a similar transition happened with Duster. It features Renault’s newer logo too, which is noteworthy.

What to expect?

Expected features include LED DRLs, halogen headlights that could be housed in projector units, 14-inch steelies, body cladding, a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, cruise control, manually dimming IRVM and other features. It is interesting to see how many of these features will be removed for Brazil and India.

One can expect 2026 Renault Kwid EV to borrow a similar powertrain as Dacia Spring. Which is a 26.8 kWh unit that powers either a 45 bhp motor or a 65 bhp motor, depending on variants. Promised range (WLTP) is around 305 km on a single charge in Urban cycle and 225 km (ELTP combined.

