2026 Renault Kwid EV Spied Up Close – Tiago EV, Comet EV Rival

Renault India has been in hibernation mode as the company continues to sell Kwid, Triber and Kiger since the discontinuation of Captur in 2020 and Duster in 2022. Even the trail of Kiger EV went cold after that one test mule spotted without any camouflage. Renault has been updating its portfolio in India to keep it fresh with some editions and even CNG options.

The company is on the verge of launching a new Duster and Boreal in 2026 and Hybrid versions will follow later. In the meantime, there is one other vehicle with launch probability and that is Kwid EV. It has been spied testing in India multiple times and since 2024 and again recently. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Renault Kwid EV

Unlike the Kiger EV test mules that never made another appearance, looks like we’re more likely to see frequent Renault Kwid EV test mules here onwards. The last time Renault Kwid EV test mules made an appearance, it was strapped on top of a flatbed truck. The latest test mule is rolling on its own wheels.

Interestingly, these test mules get Red temporary registration plates from Tamil Nadu, which is where Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd operates from. Where design is concerned, upcoming Renault Kwid EV looks almost identical to Dacia Spring EV that is currently on sale in global markets.

It has to be noted that Dacia Spring EV and Renault Kwid EV (name not confirmed) are badge engineered vehicles. For India, Renault Kwid EV might pack the same 26.8 kWh battery pack promising 220 km on a single charge or come up with an Indian version of this vehicle with localized components for cost effectiveness.

What to expect?

As seen in these spy shots, we can see Renault Kwid EV’s rear right quarter. It is completely camouflaged and even has camouflage wrap stuck to its windows, which is interesting. Rear gets a windshield washer and wiper and parking sensors. Antenna is conventional type and not fancier shark fin type.

Because of its budget nature, Kwid EV does not get alloy wheels, but wheel covers are present. Side turn indicators are on ORVMs and hence they could be electrically operated as well. Door handles are of pull-up type, in-keeping with its budget bracketing. Front design will be fairly plain with LED DRLs and there will be side body cladding to lend that SUV look.

When launched, Renault Kwid EV will directly rival affordable EVs in India like Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3. One can expect a starting price tag of around Rs 7 lakh (Ex-sh). While the company has not confirmed it, Kwid EV might be launched in India by the end of 2025 or early 2026.